Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on Grozny

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov stated that Ukraine "will feel a harsh response" for the strike on Grozny, which he called "senseless." The drone attack damaged the Grozny-City skyscraper, where government offices are located.

Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on Grozny

Starting Saturday and throughout the week, Ukrainians will "feel a harsh response" for the strike on the Russian city of Grozny. This was stated on Telegram by Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike on high-rise buildings in the center of Grozny "has absolutely no tactical sense and no logic."

This is the essence of Ukrainian fascists – to strike at the weak and unprotected. But with this, the Ukronazis have further turned the civilian population against themselves. The Chechen people cannot be intimidated by any strikes or explosions. The frozen fascists did not take this into account. We will repair the building. The most important thing is that there are no casualties

- said Kadyrov.

He added that "we, unlike them, will not launch cowardly strikes on civilian targets," but instead will direct attacks at military targets.

Additionally

According to Russian opposition media, Kadyrov's health has sharply deteriorated, he is currently on IVs and rarely appears in public. Allegedly, this is why even the annual direct line with residents has been postponed, but what exactly the Chechen dictator fell ill with is unknown.

Recall

In the Chechen capital, a drone attacked the Grozny-City skyscraper, causing a powerful explosion and damage to the facade of several upper floors. The affected building houses the Chechen Security Council, the Ministry of Tourism, the Accounts Chamber, and other government agencies.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ukraine