"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
11:09 PM • 5498 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
09:56 PM • 10500 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 16321 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 24777 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 29827 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 21578 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 25259 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 23721 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25023 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30149 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
99%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – BloombergDecember 3, 06:11 PM • 6084 views
The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's teamVideoDecember 3, 07:02 PM • 7160 views
We know about cases of sexual violence and torture of Ukrainian children by Russian troops - StefanishynaDecember 3, 08:26 PM • 3690 views
The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - SvyrydenkoPhotoDecember 3, 08:57 PM • 4254 views
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine10:52 PM • 3402 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 29829 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 35067 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 51283 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 53675 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 62518 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 60032 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 62957 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 117437 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 90963 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 106658 views
Actual
The Guardian
Social network
Facebook
M1 Abrams
Technology

"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, supported the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's readiness for war with Europe. He stated that they would not stand on ceremony and were waiting for orders.

"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, supported the words of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Russia's readiness for war with Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Kadyrov's Telegram channel.

We will definitely not stand on ceremony, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are waiting for the order! Everything will end very quickly and definitely not in favor of those who decided to start a war with Russia

- Kadyrov's post says.

"I have one question, Vladimir Vladimirovich: if all this starts, you won't be offended by us if they immediately VOLUNTARILY start apologizing?" he wrote.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that European proposals for a peace plan are unacceptable for Russia. He also added that Russia does not intend to fight with European countries, but is ready for war if Europe starts it.

NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBC02.12.25, 20:13 • 9994 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe