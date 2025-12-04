The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, supported the words of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Russia's readiness for war with Europe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Kadyrov's Telegram channel.

We will definitely not stand on ceremony, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are waiting for the order! Everything will end very quickly and definitely not in favor of those who decided to start a war with Russia - Kadyrov's post says.

"I have one question, Vladimir Vladimirovich: if all this starts, you won't be offended by us if they immediately VOLUNTARILY start apologizing?" he wrote.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that European proposals for a peace plan are unacceptable for Russia. He also added that Russia does not intend to fight with European countries, but is ready for war if Europe starts it.

