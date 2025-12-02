$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
December 2, 11:54 AM • 44642 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
December 2, 11:33 AM • 35668 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 28762 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 27761 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM • 55794 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 52717 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60245 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51692 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46921 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

A high-ranking NATO diplomat stated that the Russian army is incapable of attacking EU countries. This was a response to Vladimir Putin's threats about Russia's readiness for war with Europe.

After another threat from Vladimir Putin about Russia's alleged readiness for war with Europe, a high-ranking NATO diplomat, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, stated that the Russian army currently does not have the capabilities to attack EU countries. He told a BBC journalist this before a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

The European diplomat emphasized that the real state of Russian forces does not correspond to the Kremlin's rhetoric: according to him, the Russian army is currently incapable of attacking Europe.

Europe puts forward proposals unacceptable to Russia: Putin on a peace plan for Ukraine02.12.25, 17:21 • 2696 views

His comment came in response to Putin's statement, who the day before declared Russia's readiness for a large-scale confrontation with Europe and warned that if a conflict began, "there would very quickly be no one to negotiate with." Putin also called Russian actions against Ukraine a "surgical method," contrasting them with a possible war with the EU.

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war02.12.25, 18:38 • 2572 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Europe
Ukraine