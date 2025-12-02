NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBC

After another threat from Vladimir Putin about Russia's alleged readiness for war with Europe, a high-ranking NATO diplomat, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, stated that the Russian army currently does not have the capabilities to attack EU countries. He told a BBC journalist this before a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

The European diplomat emphasized that the real state of Russian forces does not correspond to the Kremlin's rhetoric: according to him, the Russian army is currently incapable of attacking Europe.

His comment came in response to Putin's statement, who the day before declared Russia's readiness for a large-scale confrontation with Europe and warned that if a conflict began, "there would very quickly be no one to negotiate with." Putin also called Russian actions against Ukraine a "surgical method," contrasting them with a possible war with the EU.

