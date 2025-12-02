Europe puts forward proposals unacceptable to Russia: Putin on a peace plan for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that European proposals for a peace plan are unacceptable to Russia. He also added that Russia has no intention of fighting European countries, but is ready for war if Europe starts it.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that European proposals for a peace plan are unacceptable for Russia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Europe is putting forward proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine that are unacceptable to Russia.
Let's add
In addition, Putin cynically remarked - "if Europe starts a war with Russia, then soon Moscow will "have no one to negotiate with."
Russia does not intend to fight with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready right now
Kremlin accuses Europe of obstructing Putin's and Trump's "peaceful" plans31.08.25, 14:59 • 6031 view
Recall
The US recently presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which largely took into account Moscow's key demands. Among other things, it called for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine and a commitment not to join NATO. Under pressure from Ukraine and its European allies, the plan was replaced by a proposal that better reflects Kyiv's interests.
Following talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Florida, a meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow.