Europe puts forward proposals unacceptable to Russia: Putin on a peace plan for Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that European proposals for a peace plan are unacceptable for Russia, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Europe is putting forward proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine that are unacceptable to Russia. - Putin said.



In addition, Putin cynically remarked - "if Europe starts a war with Russia, then soon Moscow will "have no one to negotiate with."

Russia does not intend to fight with European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready right now - the Russian dictator added.

Kremlin accuses Europe of obstructing Putin's and Trump's "peaceful" plans



The US recently presented a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which largely took into account Moscow's key demands. Among other things, it called for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine and a commitment not to join NATO. Under pressure from Ukraine and its European allies, the plan was replaced by a proposal that better reflects Kyiv's interests.

Following talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Florida, a meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow.