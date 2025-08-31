They indulge in every way, encourage, etc.: such claims were made today in Moscow regarding the situation related to Russia's war against Ukraine, statements and actions of European leaders, and what may relate to settlement plans according to the position of the Russian Federation, which is allegedly consistent with the vision of the US President.



UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told pro-Kremlin journalist Zarubin the following:

"The European party of war does not calm down, which contrasts with the approaches of Putin and Trump" - said the Kremlin spokesman.

Meaning that the Russian Federation considers the statements of Western leaders to be sharp, the Kremlin spokesman added:

"Europeans hinder efforts to bring the situation in Ukraine into a peaceful channel, put spokes in the wheels"

"This is a big mistake on their part," Peskov said.

But he also added that "Trump's efforts to bring the situation in Ukraine into a peaceful channel are hard to overestimate." The Kremlin representative clarified that the Russian Federation is "grateful for these efforts."

Recall

The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may not take place.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on August 14, "positive."