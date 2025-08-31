Kremlin accuses Europe of obstructing Putin's and Trump's "peaceful" plans

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 19939 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 50621 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 74235 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 89998 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 106332 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252176 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110635 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85070 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99126 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320128 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2.2m/s
33%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 14475 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 13076 views
The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysisAugust 31, 03:29 AM • 3822 views
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30August 31, 04:05 AM • 4166 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 5198 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 11164 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 7054 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 95970 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 225420 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 227805 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320127 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 268856 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107062 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239866 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263227 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260408 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240448 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-8
Mi-24
Qods Mohajer-6
Shahed-136

Kremlin accuses Europe of obstructing Putin's and Trump's "peaceful" plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The Kremlin claims that Europe is hindering peace efforts regarding Ukraine, which, in their opinion, are being coordinated between Putin and Trump. Russian presidential spokesman Peskov called this a "big mistake" by Europeans.

Kremlin accuses Europe of obstructing Putin's and Trump's "peaceful" plans

They indulge in every way, encourage, etc.: such claims were made today in Moscow regarding the situation related to Russia's war against Ukraine, statements and actions of European leaders, and what may relate to settlement plans according to the position of the Russian Federation, which is allegedly consistent with the vision of the US President.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told pro-Kremlin journalist Zarubin the following:

"The European party of war does not calm down, which contrasts with the approaches of Putin and Trump"

- said the Kremlin spokesman. 

Meaning that the Russian Federation considers the statements of Western leaders to be sharp, the Kremlin spokesman added:

"Europeans hinder efforts to bring the situation in Ukraine into a peaceful channel, put spokes in the wheels"

"This is a big mistake on their part," Peskov said.

But he also added that "Trump's efforts to bring the situation in Ukraine into a peaceful channel are hard to overestimate." The Kremlin representative clarified that the Russian Federation is "grateful for these efforts."

Recall

The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may not take place.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on August 14, "positive."

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine