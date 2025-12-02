Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began threatening Europe with war, and also emphasized that in the event of war, "a situation could very quickly arise where we have no one to negotiate with," UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

If Europe suddenly wants to fight us - and starts - we are ready right now. There can be no doubt about that. The only question is: if Europe suddenly starts a war with us, then, it seems to me, very quickly... this is not Ukraine, with Ukraine we act surgically, carefully - Putin stated.

The Russian dictator added, "if Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us - and starts it - then a situation could very quickly arise where we will have no one to negotiate with."

