Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Bild
ChatGPT

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Vladimir Putin stated Russia's readiness for war with Europe, emphasizing that if it starts, there will quickly be no one left to negotiate with. He noted that actions against Ukraine are a "surgical method," unlike a potential conflict with Europe.

Ready right now: Putin started threatening Europe with war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began threatening Europe with war, and also emphasized that in the event of war, "a situation could very quickly arise where we have no one to negotiate with," UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

If Europe suddenly wants to fight us - and starts - we are ready right now. There can be no doubt about that. The only question is: if Europe suddenly starts a war with us, then, it seems to me, very quickly... this is not Ukraine, with Ukraine we act surgically, carefully 

- Putin stated.

The Russian dictator added, "if Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us - and starts it - then a situation could very quickly arise where we will have no one to negotiate with."

Europe puts forward proposals unacceptable to Russia: Putin on a peace plan for Ukraine02.12.25, 17:21 • 1444 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe
Ukraine