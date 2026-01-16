$43.180.08
The Diplomat

In Poland, defendants in the explosive parcel case face life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Five men (four Ukrainians and one Russian) in Poland have been charged in a sabotage operation case. They attempted to send parcels with explosives to various countries, for which they face life imprisonment.

In Poland, defendants in the explosive parcel case face life imprisonment

In Poland, five men (four Ukrainian citizens and one Russian) have been charged in a sabotage operation case that, according to the investigation, was coordinated by Russian special services, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The perpetrators attempted to send packages with explosives to the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and other countries. If found guilty, all defendants face life imprisonment.

According to the investigation, the suspects participated in the preparation or execution of acts of sabotage against logistics and aviation infrastructure. In particular, one of the defendants planned to manufacture packages with hidden incendiary devices and explosives and send them to Britain and Poland.

Investigators believe another suspect was involved in preparing "future sabotage actions," including sending two packages to the United States and Canada. Another defendant in the case was responsible for receiving, storing, and transporting packages between Vilnius and Kaunas in Lithuania.

Germany accused two Ukrainians of conspiring to blow up parcels on behalf of Russia13.01.26, 18:48 • 3856 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed Reuters that the suspects were identified and detained with the assistance of the Ukrainian side. A representative of the department urged Ukrainian citizens not to fall for offers of "easy money" from Russian special services.

In 2024, three packages exploded at courier warehouses in Britain, Germany, and Poland as part of this scheme. Separately, Lithuania previously stated that the DHL package explosions were organized and controlled by Russian citizens linked to Russian military intelligence.

Another suspect, a Russian citizen, has not yet been officially charged. The Polish side is trying to achieve his extradition from Azerbaijan.

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media15.01.26, 20:25 • 6442 views

Olga Rozgon

