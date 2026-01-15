Germany's highest criminal court has ruled that a suspect in the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage will remain in custody. In its decision, the court for the first time touched upon delicate details of the investigation and also blamed Ukraine for the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, UNN reports with reference to Spiegel.

Details

The publication notes that this is the first time a German court has publicly commented on the alleged circumstances of the Nord Stream gas pipeline attack.

The explosions on the gas pipelines were "probably" committed "on behalf of a foreign state," according to a ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice dated December 10, published this Thursday. The document further clarifies that the court is referring to Ukraine.

The decision followed an appeal against detention filed by the defense of Serhiy K., a former special forces soldier of the Ukrainian army, who is in custody in Germany after his arrest in Italy last year. The German Federal Court of Justice, located in Karlsruhe, ruled that he must remain in custody.

The publication adds that the prosecutor general accuses the Ukrainian of unconstitutional sabotage, explosion, and destruction of buildings. During his arrest in Italy, K. denied his involvement. His lawyers later stated in the German Federal Court of Justice: regardless of whether K. was involved in the attack, the alleged perpetrators should be granted so-called functional immunity.

The attack was part of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the lawyers wrote in their appeal against his detention. Thus, damage to infrastructure important to Russia is permissible under international law. They argued that the Nord Stream pipelines were attacked in international waters and are a legitimate military target, through which Russia finances its aggressive war.

