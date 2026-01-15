German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 8274 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 15207 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 46583 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 59125 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 33326 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31983 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50901 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41150 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42407 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36923 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin does this deliberately and consistently: the SBU classified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as crimes against humanityJanuary 15, 09:09 AM • 4054 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 40591 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 7154 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 5340 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 19124 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 2142 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 40634 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 46597 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 59139 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 57603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 2656 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21087 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43007 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76842 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67893 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Germany's highest criminal court has kept a suspect in the Nord Stream sabotage in custody, publicly accusing Ukraine for the first time. The court stated that the explosions were carried out "on behalf of a foreign state," referring to Ukraine.

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media

Germany's highest criminal court has ruled that a suspect in the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage will remain in custody. In its decision, the court for the first time touched upon delicate details of the investigation and also blamed Ukraine for the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, UNN reports with reference to Spiegel.

Details

The publication notes that this is the first time a German court has publicly commented on the alleged circumstances of the Nord Stream gas pipeline attack.

The explosions on the gas pipelines were "probably" committed "on behalf of a foreign state," according to a ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice dated December 10, published this Thursday. The document further clarifies that the court is referring to Ukraine.

The decision followed an appeal against detention filed by the defense of Serhiy K., a former special forces soldier of the Ukrainian army, who is in custody in Germany after his arrest in Italy last year. The German Federal Court of Justice, located in Karlsruhe, ruled that he must remain in custody.

Czech President: Attacks on Nord Stream may be a legitimate target in war21.08.24, 15:30 • 51971 view

The publication adds that the prosecutor general accuses the Ukrainian of unconstitutional sabotage, explosion, and destruction of buildings. During his arrest in Italy, K. denied his involvement. His lawyers later stated in the German Federal Court of Justice: regardless of whether K. was involved in the attack, the alleged perpetrators should be granted so-called functional immunity.

The attack was part of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the lawyers wrote in their appeal against his detention. Thus, damage to infrastructure important to Russia is permissible under international law. They argued that the Nord Stream pipelines were attacked in international waters and are a legitimate military target, through which Russia finances its aggressive war.

Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attack28.08.25, 01:32 • 43898 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Der Spiegel
Italy
Germany
Ukraine