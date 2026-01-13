$43.260.18
Germany accused two Ukrainians of conspiring to blow up parcels on behalf of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Two Ukrainians have been charged in Germany with conspiring to blow up parcels during transit through Europe on behalf of the Russian Federation. The suspects sent parcels with GPS trackers to investigate logistics routes.

Germany accused two Ukrainians of conspiring to blow up parcels on behalf of Russia

Germany has charged two Ukrainians in a case involving an alleged Russian plot to sabotage parcels during transit through Europe. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that their case, along with instances of parcel explosions in European warehouses in 2024, confirms security services' warnings about the growing threat of hybrid attacks from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2025, the suspects, identified under German privacy laws only as Daniil B., Vladislav T., and Yevhen B. (who is being prosecuted separately), sent two parcels with GPS trackers from the western German city of Cologne to Ukraine on the orders of Russian intelligence intermediaries in Mariupol, according to a statement from prosecutors.

The goal was to investigate logistics routes to subsequently send parcels with incendiary devices that would ignite in Germany or en route to parts of Ukraine not occupied by Russia, causing as much damage as possible, the prosecutor's office noted.

Daniil B. and Vladislav T. were arrested in Germany in May 2025 and remain in custody. Yevhen B., who was detained in Switzerland that same month, was extradited to Germany on December 23, 2025, and is expected to be charged soon.

In Poland, the railway line leading to the border with Ukraine has been damaged: Tusk does not rule out sabotage17.11.25, 08:19 • 3585 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Switzerland
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Mariupol