In Poland, the railway line leading to the border with Ukraine has been damaged: Tusk does not rule out sabotage
Kyiv • UNN
In Poland, a section of the track on the line leading to the Polish-Ukrainian border has been damaged. Prime Minister Tusk did not rule out sabotage, and the services are conducting an investigation.
In Poland, a section of the track on a line that, according to RMF24, leads, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine, has been damaged. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage, writes UNN.
I am in constant contact with the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the destruction of a section of the track on the Dęblin-Warsaw route. We may be dealing with an act of sabotage. No one was injured. The relevant services are conducting an investigation.
As RMF24 writes, on Sunday morning, November 16, in Poland, a train driver reported by phone about a "disruption" on the railway infrastructure in Życzyn, Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship, near the PKP Mika station. This, as the publication writes, is a section of an important railway line that connects Warsaw with the Dorohusk border crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Not only Masovian Railways trains run on this line, but also trains going to Lublin, Chełm, and further into Ukraine.
