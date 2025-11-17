In Poland, the railway line leading to the border with Ukraine has been damaged: Tusk does not rule out sabotage

In Poland, a section of the track on a line that, according to RMF24, leads, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine, has been damaged. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage, writes UNN.

I am in constant contact with the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the destruction of a section of the track on the Dęblin-Warsaw route. We may be dealing with an act of sabotage. No one was injured. The relevant services are conducting an investigation. - Tusk wrote on X.

As RMF24 writes, on Sunday morning, November 16, in Poland, a train driver reported by phone about a "disruption" on the railway infrastructure in Życzyn, Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship, near the PKP Mika station. This, as the publication writes, is a section of an important railway line that connects Warsaw with the Dorohusk border crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Not only Masovian Railways trains run on this line, but also trains going to Lublin, Chełm, and further into Ukraine.

