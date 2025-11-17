$42.040.02
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
In Poland, the railway line leading to the border with Ukraine has been damaged: Tusk does not rule out sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

In Poland, a section of the track on the line leading to the Polish-Ukrainian border has been damaged. Prime Minister Tusk did not rule out sabotage, and the services are conducting an investigation.

In Poland, the railway line leading to the border with Ukraine has been damaged: Tusk does not rule out sabotage

In Poland, a section of the track on a line that, according to RMF24, leads, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine, has been damaged. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage, writes UNN.

I am in constant contact with the Minister of Internal Affairs regarding the destruction of a section of the track on the Dęblin-Warsaw route. We may be dealing with an act of sabotage. No one was injured. The relevant services are conducting an investigation.

- Tusk wrote on X.

As RMF24 writes, on Sunday morning, November 16, in Poland, a train driver reported by phone about a "disruption" on the railway infrastructure in Życzyn, Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship, near the PKP Mika station. This, as the publication writes, is a section of an important railway line that connects Warsaw with the Dorohusk border crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Not only Masovian Railways trains run on this line, but also trains going to Lublin, Chełm, and further into Ukraine.

SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region06.11.25, 23:08 • 10146 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lublin
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland