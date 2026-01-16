Germany calls on social media to combat AI-generated Holocaust fakes

The German government, together with memorial institutions dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims, has called on social media to more actively counter the spread of fake images created with artificial intelligence that distort and trivialize historical events of World War II. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in a joint letter published this week, memorial complexes of former Nazi concentration camps and documentation centers expressed serious concern about the wave of AI Slop – low-quality or intentionally manipulative content related to the mass extermination of over six million Jews by the Nazi regime.

The memorial institutions stated that these images appeared partly to attract attention and make money, and partly to "blur historical facts, change the roles of victims and perpetrators, or spread revisionist narratives."

These institutions include memorial centers at Bergen-Belsen, Buchenwald, Dachau, and other concentration camps where Jews, as well as other people, including Roma and Sinti, were killed.

They stated that social media should actively combat fake images related to the Holocaust, instead of waiting for users to report them, ensuring they are clearly labeled and preventing their monetization.

As noted, the images contained highly emotional illustrations of fictional events, such as meetings of concentration camp prisoners and their liberators or children behind barbed wire.

Germany's Minister of State for Culture and Media, Wolfram Weimer, stated that he supports the efforts of memorial institutions to clearly label images created by artificial intelligence and, if necessary, remove them.

"This is a matter of respect for the millions of people who were killed and persecuted during the Nazi regime of terror," he told the agency in a letter.

