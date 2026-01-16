Germany calls on social media to combat AI-generated Holocaust fakes

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 3842 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 6626 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 11484 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 14597 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 31968 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29686 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26826 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25327 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24291 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34262 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18688 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 13769 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 11575 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DW02:56 PM • 6016 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 9038 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 11476 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 9134 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45519 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 77001 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 95256 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 1292 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 18730 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24016 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35672 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56460 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
TikTok

Germany calls on social media to combat AI-generated Holocaust fakes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The German government and memorial institutions have called on social media platforms to counter the spread of AI-generated fake images about the Holocaust. These images distort historical events and seek to blur facts.

Germany calls on social media to combat AI-generated Holocaust fakes

The German government, together with memorial institutions dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims, has called on social media to more actively counter the spread of fake images created with artificial intelligence that distort and trivialize historical events of World War II. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in a joint letter published this week, memorial complexes of former Nazi concentration camps and documentation centers expressed serious concern about the wave of AI Slop – low-quality or intentionally manipulative content related to the mass extermination of over six million Jews by the Nazi regime.

The memorial institutions stated that these images appeared partly to attract attention and make money, and partly to "blur historical facts, change the roles of victims and perpetrators, or spread revisionist narratives."

These institutions include memorial centers at Bergen-Belsen, Buchenwald, Dachau, and other concentration camps where Jews, as well as other people, including Roma and Sinti, were killed.

Israeli scientists identified 5 million Holocaust victims thanks to AI05.11.25, 00:43 • 4490 views

They stated that social media should actively combat fake images related to the Holocaust, instead of waiting for users to report them, ensuring they are clearly labeled and preventing their monetization.

As noted, the images contained highly emotional illustrations of fictional events, such as meetings of concentration camp prisoners and their liberators or children behind barbed wire.

Germany's Minister of State for Culture and Media, Wolfram Weimer, stated that he supports the efforts of memorial institutions to clearly label images created by artificial intelligence and, if necessary, remove them.

"This is a matter of respect for the millions of people who were killed and persecuted during the Nazi regime of terror," he told the agency in a letter.

France investigates Holocaust denial on Elon Musk's AI platform19.11.25, 22:04 • 4521 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Social network
Reuters
Germany