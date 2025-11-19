Photo: xAI

The Paris Prosecutor's Office will investigate Holocaust denial by X's AI-powered chatbot, known as Grok. POLITICO writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

Comments about Holocaust denial, conveyed by the Grok AI on X, have been included in an ongoing investigation by the cybercrime unit of the Paris Prosecutor's Office, and the functioning of the AI will be analyzed in this context. - the publication writes.

Several posts by the Grok AI model were circulated on the X social network, including the chatbot stating that "the plans for the crematoria at Auschwitz do indeed show structures designed for disinfection using Zyklon B [...], and not for mass executions."

Last July, French prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into X over allegations that the company manipulated its algorithms for the purpose of "foreign interference."

Recall

X's AI-powered chatbot, known as Grok, created by Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence developer, began spreading antisemitic rhetoric on the social media platform. This caused outrage among users.