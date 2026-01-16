Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 4780 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 8474 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12677 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 15236 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 32671 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 30089 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27022 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25429 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24410 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34496 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 14518 views
Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decisionJanuary 16, 01:25 PM • 3956 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 12043 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DW02:56 PM • 6972 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 10326 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12676 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 10330 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45840 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 77289 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 95572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 1752 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 19166 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24184 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35821 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56597 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
TikTok

Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that the Czech Republic will transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to destroy Russian drones. These are medium-class aircraft, possibly L-159s.

Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones
L-159

During his visit to Kyiv on January 16, 2026, President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel announced his intention to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The new aid will be aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in destroying Russian drones. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Czech leader, Prague can provide several medium-class combat aircraft in a short time. Petr Pavel emphasized that these machines are highly effective in combating unmanned aerial vehicles. The President of the Czech Republic expressed hope for a quick and successful resolution of technical issues regarding the transfer of equipment.

Possible aircraft models

Although a specific model was not officially named, the Czech side had previously considered the possibility of providing its own production of L-159 subsonic fighters.

Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear support15.01.26, 22:52 • 10782 views

These aircraft can be integrated into the Ukrainian air defense system to intercept air targets amid the full-scale Russian invasion, which has been ongoing for almost four years.

The meeting of the leaders of the two states took place against the backdrop of constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his Czech counterpart for his consistent support of the country's defense capabilities.

Czech President's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders16.01.26, 12:42 • 3226 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Prague
Reuters
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv