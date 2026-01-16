Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones

L-159

During his visit to Kyiv on January 16, 2026, President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel announced his intention to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The new aid will be aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in destroying Russian drones. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Czech leader, Prague can provide several medium-class combat aircraft in a short time. Petr Pavel emphasized that these machines are highly effective in combating unmanned aerial vehicles. The President of the Czech Republic expressed hope for a quick and successful resolution of technical issues regarding the transfer of equipment.

Possible aircraft models

Although a specific model was not officially named, the Czech side had previously considered the possibility of providing its own production of L-159 subsonic fighters.

These aircraft can be integrated into the Ukrainian air defense system to intercept air targets amid the full-scale Russian invasion, which has been ongoing for almost four years.

The meeting of the leaders of the two states took place against the backdrop of constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his Czech counterpart for his consistent support of the country's defense capabilities.

