Czech President's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:50 AM • 3376 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11079 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 16998 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 20399 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 31365 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 35816 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 73167 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 83021 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39857 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 35476 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 11790 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 15001 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 12719 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 6220 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in court08:07 AM • 5038 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 23965 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 56218 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 73163 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 83019 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 68482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 244 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 14709 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 27066 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 48486 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 82038 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

Czech President's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv. The ceremony took place as part of Pavel's visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Czech President's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place near the Wall of Remembrance as part of Pavel's visit to Kyiv.

We will always be grateful to everyone for everything they did to preserve Ukraine, for defending our state and fighting the enemy. Bright memory to the warriors. Eternal gratitude

- Zelenskyy's post reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech president also stated that Ukraine needs persistence and direct support, not sympathy.

Later, Petr Pavel went to Kyiv. There he was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsKyivNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv