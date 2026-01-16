Czech President's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Pavel honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place near the Wall of Remembrance as part of Pavel's visit to Kyiv.

We will always be grateful to everyone for everything they did to preserve Ukraine, for defending our state and fighting the enemy. Bright memory to the warriors. Eternal gratitude - Zelenskyy's post reads.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on January 15 as part of a working visit. He began his visit in the Lviv region, meeting with the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Czech president also stated that Ukraine needs persistence and direct support, not sympathy.

Later, Petr Pavel went to Kyiv. There he was met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.