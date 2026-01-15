Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear support

The President of the Czech Republic, during a visit to Ukraine, made a statement regarding the need to strengthen assistance to the state, which has been resisting Russian aggression for almost four years. He published his position on his X social media page during a visit to Lviv, writes UNN.

Details

The Czech leader emphasized that the winter period significantly complicates the consequences of hostilities. After visiting the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders, he noted that decisive actions by the international community, not words of regret, should be a priority.

I arrived in Lviv, Ukraine, as winter exacerbates the consequences of the war. Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression every day for almost four years, and the rows of graves of heroes who defended their country and their families demonstrate its worst consequences. Currently, Ukraine needs not our sympathy, but persistence and direct and clear support. - he stated.

The statement came against the backdrop of discussions about further military and technical assistance to Ukraine from European partners.

