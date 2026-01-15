Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear support

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 02:15 PM • 10786 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 19060 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 51043 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 63740 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 35438 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32739 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51772 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41662 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43393 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 38274 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 10634 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 9136 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 21280 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 4924 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 9362 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 9400 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 44368 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 51043 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 63740 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59172 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 4962 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22068 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43883 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77655 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68649 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Czech President Pavel stated in Lviv that Ukraine needs perseverance and direct support, not sympathy. He emphasized that the winter period exacerbates the consequences of the war, and the country has been resisting aggression for almost four years.

Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear support

The President of the Czech Republic, during a visit to Ukraine, made a statement regarding the need to strengthen assistance to the state, which has been resisting Russian aggression for almost four years. He published his position on his X social media page during a visit to Lviv, writes UNN.

Details

The Czech leader emphasized that the winter period significantly complicates the consequences of hostilities. After visiting the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders, he noted that decisive actions by the international community, not words of regret, should be a priority.

Czech Prime Minister promises to review ammunition supplies to Ukraine03.01.26, 15:49 • 11970 views

I arrived in Lviv, Ukraine, as winter exacerbates the consequences of the war. Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression every day for almost four years, and the rows of graves of heroes who defended their country and their families demonstrate its worst consequences. Currently, Ukraine needs not our sympathy, but persistence and direct and clear support.

- he stated.

The statement came against the backdrop of discussions about further military and technical assistance to Ukraine from European partners. 

Czech President Pavel arrived in Ukraine on a working visit15.01.26, 16:42 • 3252 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Lviv