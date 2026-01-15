Czech President Pavel arrived in Ukraine on a working visit

Czech President Petr Pavel arrived in Ukraine on a working visit, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Telegram on January 15, UNN reports.

Details

"President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel arrived in Lviv region on a working visit. We had an important conversation. Mr. President inquired about the consequences of today's attack on Lviv and emphasized that the Czech Republic invariably remains our strategic partner and ally," Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, Natalia Kalmykova, Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Mishchenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, also took part in the meeting.

"The delegation led by the President has a number of important events ahead in our region," Kozytskyi noted.

For reference

According to the data provided, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with military aid worth almost $837 million. In particular, it purchased more than 3.7 million large-caliber artillery shells, of which 1.3 million will be delivered in 2025 alone.

