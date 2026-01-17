$43.180.08
Pakistani security forces killed 12 militants in Balochistan and prevented a hostage-taking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Pakistani forces repelled a militant attack in Balochistan, eliminating 12 attackers who attempted to take hostages at a police station. The terrorists stole millions of rupees from banks but were killed in a shootout.

Pakistani security forces killed 12 militants in Balochistan and prevented a hostage-taking

Pakistani troops successfully repelled a large-scale militant attack in the Kharan district of Balochistan province. During the special operation, at least 12 attackers who tried to take hostages at a police station were eliminated. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The incident began with an assault on a police station and a simultaneous attack on two local banks, where militants managed to steal millions of rupees.

Turkish intelligence captured ISIS leader on the Afghan-Pakistani border22.12.25, 18:40 • 4206 views

According to the army press service, the terrorists planned to take civilians and law enforcement officers hostage, but thanks to the rapid arrival of security forces reinforcements, the attackers were blocked and destroyed during a prolonged shootout.

Responsibility and Accusations

Official Islamabad identified the attackers as members of the "Fitna al-Hindostan" group - a term used by the authorities to refer to the banned "Balochistan Liberation Army" (BLA) and related separatist groups. The military statement also accused India of supporting the militants, although no direct evidence was provided.

ISIS leader Taha al-Zubi detained in Syria: he was hiding in the Damascus suburbs - Al Jazeera25.12.25, 09:11 • 3990 views

Delhi traditionally denies any involvement in destabilizing the situation in the region.

Security Context in the Region

Balochistan remains the most unstable province of Pakistan due to the activity of separatists and the Pakistani Taliban. The BLA group, designated as a terrorist organization by the US in 2019, regularly carries out attacks on military facilities and civilian infrastructure. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the professionalism of the security forces, noting that their actions prevented large casualties among the civilian population. 

Six dead after suicide attack on police headquarters in Pakistan24.11.25, 09:43 • 2825 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
India
United States
Pakistan