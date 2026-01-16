$43.180.08
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 2022 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 7460 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 13189 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 30426 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 28690 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26368 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25093 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24009 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33555 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
US wants to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for its medium to replenish reserves - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The US plans to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for American medium crude to replenish strategic reserves. Venezuelan oil will be transported to Louisiana, and companies will be provided with American medium sour crude.

US wants to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for its medium to replenish reserves - Reuters

The United States is considering a plan to exchange heavy Venezuelan oil for American medium crude to replenish its emergency reserve. Reuters reported this, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration plans to transport Venezuelan oil to tanks at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, from where it can be sent to refineries.

In exchange for Venezuelan oil, companies will provide American medium sour crude, which can be immediately sent to strategic petroleum reserves.

In the past, the government has used exchanges to release and acquire oil.

Typically, in an exchange, a refiner borrows oil from strategic petroleum reserves for a short period, for example, due to hurricanes or temporary supply disruptions, and then fully replaces it, adding a premium in the form of an additional amount of oil.

