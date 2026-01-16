$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
US completes first $500 million Venezuelan oil sale deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The US has sold the first batch of Venezuelan oil for $500 million after the removal of Nicolas Maduro. The funds will be managed by the US President, and Caracas has been removed from decision-making regarding the exploitation of subsoil resources.

US completes first $500 million Venezuelan oil sale deal

The United States has sold its first batch of Venezuelan oil after taking control of the country's energy sector following the removal of Nicolás Maduro. A US administration official announced the completion of the $500 million deal to AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the White House plan, the proceeds from the sale of resources will be under the direct control of the US President. Earlier, Donald Trump announced that the interim Venezuelan government would transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States for further sale at market prices.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White House15.01.26, 23:26 • 790 views

Immediately after the arrest of narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro, President Trump brokered a historic energy deal with Venezuela that will benefit the American and Venezuelan people.

- said White House spokesman Taylor Rogers.

Investment Strategy and Caracas' Exclusion from Negotiations

Donald Trump called on global energy giants to invest in Venezuelan fields, predicting an inflow of at least $100 billion. At the same time, Washington officially removed Caracas from the decision-making process regarding the exploitation of natural resources.

You deal directly with us and not with Venezuela at all. We don't want you to deal with Venezuela.

- Trump emphasized during his address to oil company executives.

To ensure the financial security of operations, the US President signed an executive order protecting Venezuelan assets and oil revenues held in the US from creditor claims or potential seizure by courts. 

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado16.01.26, 00:04 • 632 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States