The United States has sold its first batch of Venezuelan oil after taking control of the country's energy sector following the removal of Nicolás Maduro. A US administration official announced the completion of the $500 million deal to AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the White House plan, the proceeds from the sale of resources will be under the direct control of the US President. Earlier, Donald Trump announced that the interim Venezuelan government would transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States for further sale at market prices.

Immediately after the arrest of narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro, President Trump brokered a historic energy deal with Venezuela that will benefit the American and Venezuelan people. - said White House spokesman Taylor Rogers.

Investment Strategy and Caracas' Exclusion from Negotiations

Donald Trump called on global energy giants to invest in Venezuelan fields, predicting an inflow of at least $100 billion. At the same time, Washington officially removed Caracas from the decision-making process regarding the exploitation of natural resources.

You deal directly with us and not with Venezuela at all. We don't want you to deal with Venezuela. - Trump emphasized during his address to oil company executives.

To ensure the financial security of operations, the US President signed an executive order protecting Venezuelan assets and oil revenues held in the US from creditor claims or potential seizure by courts.

