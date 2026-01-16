$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 32 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 11408 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 20684 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 52709 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 65460 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36193 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33050 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52152 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41841 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43743 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lutsk, a man shot a police officer who shielded a woman and childJanuary 15, 12:54 PM • 4592 views
MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructureJanuary 15, 01:25 PM • 3932 views
The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situationJanuary 15, 01:40 PM • 4128 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 6804 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11008 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11017 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45153 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 52709 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 65460 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 6816 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22398 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44186 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77959 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68934 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Nord Stream

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented Donald Trump with her 2025 Nobel Peace Medal. This gesture underscored gratitude for the American military operation to remove Nicolás Maduro.

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado "presented" her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize gold medal to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. This gesture was an attempt to emphasize gratitude for the American military operation to remove Nicolás Maduro. This is reported by UNN.

Details

After the meeting, Machado told reporters that she had handed over the award "as a sign of unique dedication to Venezuela's freedom." The politician emphasized that she considers this award a joint achievement of the Venezuelan people and the American leader, whose support was crucial.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White House15.01.26, 23:26 • 490 views

I presented the President of the United States with the Nobel Peace Prize medal in recognition of his exceptional dedication to our freedom

- Machado said in a comment to Fox News.

Nobel Committee's reaction

Despite the symbolism of the act, the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned in advance that the laureate's status and the prize itself cannot be changed or transferred. In an official statement, the institution emphasized that the decision is final and not subject to review.

The medal can change ownership, but the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot

- representatives of the committee noted on the social network X.

Currently, the White House has not provided official clarifications on whether Donald Trump accepted the medal as a gift, or whether it remained a symbolic gesture during private negotiations.

Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted10.01.26, 16:17 • 14256 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States