Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado "presented" her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize gold medal to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday. This gesture was an attempt to emphasize gratitude for the American military operation to remove Nicolás Maduro. This is reported by UNN.

Details

After the meeting, Machado told reporters that she had handed over the award "as a sign of unique dedication to Venezuela's freedom." The politician emphasized that she considers this award a joint achievement of the Venezuelan people and the American leader, whose support was crucial.

I presented the President of the United States with the Nobel Peace Prize medal in recognition of his exceptional dedication to our freedom - Machado said in a comment to Fox News.

Nobel Committee's reaction

Despite the symbolism of the act, the Norwegian Nobel Committee warned in advance that the laureate's status and the prize itself cannot be changed or transferred. In an official statement, the institution emphasized that the decision is final and not subject to review.

The medal can change ownership, but the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot - representatives of the committee noted on the social network X.

Currently, the White House has not provided official clarifications on whether Donald Trump accepted the medal as a gift, or whether it remained a symbolic gesture during private negotiations.

