The Diplomat

Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Adam, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was transported to a Moscow hospital after a car accident in Grozny. No official comments have been received from the republic's authorities.

Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian media

The son of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam, was transported to a Moscow hospital after reports of a car accident. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

Adam, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who was injured in an accident in Grozny, was urgently transported to a Moscow hospital.

- Russian media report.

The republic's authorities have not officially commented on the incident, but pro-government public pages have only published a refutation of the death of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

It is claimed that the 31-year-old athlete is allegedly in Dubai.

Kavkaz.Realii claims that Kadyrov's son lost control of the car: he is being transported to Moscow.

The car was moving first in the motorcade at a very high speed, with the 18-year-old son of the head of Chechnya himself at the wheel. The car veered off course and crashed into a fence.

Recall

The son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov, was delivered to a new republican hospital in Grozny after a car accident; he is in serious condition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Road traffic accident
Dubai