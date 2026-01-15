Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it

Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is a major holiday in Eastern culture. Its date changes every year, as it depends on the lunisolar calendar. UNN will tell you when the year of the Fire Horse will actually begin and what customs and rituals will help you welcome the year with kindness, luck, and a good mood.

The Chinese New Year begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Since the solstice in 2025 falls on December 21, the new year according to the Eastern calendar will begin on February 17, 2026. At that time, the 4723rd year will begin in China, and the traditional loud celebration will last about two weeks and end on March 3.

Legend of the Chinese New Year

The exact date of the first celebration of the Chinese New Year is not precisely known, but some researchers associate its origin with the period of the Shang dynasty, which falls approximately in the 14th century BC. In addition, the holiday, which is now known as the Spring Festival, is shrouded in numerous legends and myths.

According to one ancient legend, at the beginning of each new year, the inhabitants of China were forced to hide from a monster named Nian, which translates to "Year." It appeared on the first day of the holiday, attacked people, destroyed houses, ruined food, and even people.

Over time, people noticed that Nian was afraid of loud noises, bright light, and the color red, so they began to use these attributes to scare away the monster. This is how the traditions of loud celebrations, fireworks, bright lanterns, and red decorations appeared. This symbolism has been preserved to this day. It is because of the legend of Nian that during the Chinese New Year, people wear red clothes, decorate their homes with red decorations, and give gifts in red envelopes, believing that this helps ward off evil spirits and brings good luck in the new year.

Celebration traditions and superstitions

The Chinese New Year is primarily celebrated with family. On the eve, the family gathers at the festive table, where dumplings, noodles, and fish must be present as symbols of abundance, happiness, and the end of the old year. Chinese people decorate their homes with red decorations, lanterns, paper patterns, and inscriptions with wishes and poems, and money is given to children only in traditional red envelopes. Also, it is important to thoroughly clean homes before the holiday, because cleaning is forbidden on the first day of the New Year so as not to "sweep away" good luck. Also, on this day, you cannot cut your hair or even wash it. And one of the brightest events of the new year is the dragon dances, and the final stage of the celebration is the legendary Lantern Festival.

Symbol of the Year

The year 2026 will be under the sign of the Fire Horse. In Chinese culture, the Horse symbolizes speed, freedom, and diligence, and the element of Fire adds energy and emotionality to the year. This year, the lucky colors are considered to be red, bright orange, and emerald.

The Chinese New Year remains not only a vibrant holiday with festivals and symbolism, but also an important time for family gatherings, honoring traditions, and summing up the past year.

