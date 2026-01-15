$43.180.08
02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
January 15, 08:33 AM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes
January 15, 11:12 AM
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place
January 15, 11:34 AM
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
January 15, 11:42 AM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
04:22 PM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Chinese New Year in 2026 will fall on February 17, marking the 4723rd year according to the Eastern calendar. The celebrations will last two weeks, concluding on March 3.

Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it

Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is a major holiday in Eastern culture. Its date changes every year, as it depends on the lunisolar calendar. UNN will tell you when the year of the Fire Horse will actually begin and what customs and rituals will help you welcome the year with kindness, luck, and a good mood.

Details

The Chinese New Year begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Since the solstice in 2025 falls on December 21, the new year according to the Eastern calendar will begin on February 17, 2026. At that time, the 4723rd year will begin in China, and the traditional loud celebration will last about two weeks and end on March 3.

Legend of the Chinese New Year

The exact date of the first celebration of the Chinese New Year is not precisely known, but some researchers associate its origin with the period of the Shang dynasty, which falls approximately in the 14th century BC. In addition, the holiday, which is now known as the Spring Festival, is shrouded in numerous legends and myths.

According to one ancient legend, at the beginning of each new year, the inhabitants of China were forced to hide from a monster named Nian, which translates to "Year." It appeared on the first day of the holiday, attacked people, destroyed houses, ruined food, and even people.

Over time, people noticed that Nian was afraid of loud noises, bright light, and the color red, so they began to use these attributes to scare away the monster. This is how the traditions of loud celebrations, fireworks, bright lanterns, and red decorations appeared. This symbolism has been preserved to this day. It is because of the legend of Nian that during the Chinese New Year, people wear red clothes, decorate their homes with red decorations, and give gifts in red envelopes, believing that this helps ward off evil spirits and brings good luck in the new year.

Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs30.12.25, 17:27 • 86853 views

Celebration traditions and superstitions

The Chinese New Year is primarily celebrated with family. On the eve, the family gathers at the festive table, where dumplings, noodles, and fish must be present as symbols of abundance, happiness, and the end of the old year. Chinese people decorate their homes with red decorations, lanterns, paper patterns, and inscriptions with wishes and poems, and money is given to children only in traditional red envelopes. Also, it is important to thoroughly clean homes before the holiday, because cleaning is forbidden on the first day of the New Year so as not to "sweep away" good luck. Also, on this day, you cannot cut your hair or even wash it. And one of the brightest events of the new year is the dragon dances, and the final stage of the celebration is the legendary Lantern Festival.

Symbol of the Year

The year 2026 will be under the sign of the Fire Horse. In Chinese culture, the Horse symbolizes speed, freedom, and diligence, and the element of Fire adds energy and emotionality to the year. This year, the lucky colors are considered to be red, bright orange, and emerald.

The Chinese New Year remains not only a vibrant holiday with festivals and symbolism, but also an important time for family gatherings, honoring traditions, and summing up the past year. 

Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities29.12.25, 20:57 • 37165 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulturePublications
New Year
China