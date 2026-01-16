Senator Murkowski threatens to block funding for Trump's Greenland plans

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:27 PM • 4530 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 7968 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12347 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 15058 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 32475 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29974 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26967 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25411 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24388 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34434 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-18January 16, 12:42 PM • 14305 views
Tymoshenko's verdict: MP announced she would appeal the court's decisionJanuary 16, 01:25 PM • 3776 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - ZelenskyyJanuary 16, 02:04 PM • 11910 views
Former German Chancellor Schroeder hid conversations with Putin from archive - DW02:56 PM • 6710 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 10111 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12351 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 10122 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 45755 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 77219 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 95501 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhoto07:05 PM • 1630 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 19089 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 24142 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 35787 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 56567 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
TikTok

Senator Murkowski threatens to block funding for Trump's Greenland plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Senator Lisa Murkowski stated that the US Congress is ready to use the "power of the purse" to block Trump's attempts to annex Greenland. Democrats are preparing a bill that will limit the president's unilateral actions regarding the territories of NATO member countries.

Senator Murkowski threatens to block funding for Trump's Greenland plans

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has stated that the U.S. Congress is ready to use its "power of the purse" to stop President Donald Trump's attempts to annex Greenland. During a visit to Copenhagen, she emphasized that control over federal spending is a constitutional tool that allows lawmakers to block such White House initiatives. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

Murkowski noted that Denmark and Greenland should be considered allies, not assets for acquisition. In parallel, Democratic Senator Chris Coons announced the preparation of a bill that would limit the president's right to act unilaterally regarding the territories of NATO member countries.

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House15.01.26, 22:45 • 3490 views

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has already submitted a corresponding document to Congress to prevent a possible invasion.

Security arguments and diplomatic crisis

Chris Coons also rejected Trump's arguments about an "imminent threat" from Russia and China in the Arctic, calling them rhetoric that does not correspond to reality. Meanwhile, the situation around the island has provoked a transatlantic crisis: the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland have already held talks at the White House with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while European countries have begun deploying troops in the Arctic region. 

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans16.01.26, 19:14 • 2272 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Greenland
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
United States Congress
White House
NATO
Chris Coons
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
China