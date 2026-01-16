Senator Murkowski threatens to block funding for Trump's Greenland plans

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has stated that the U.S. Congress is ready to use its "power of the purse" to stop President Donald Trump's attempts to annex Greenland. During a visit to Copenhagen, she emphasized that control over federal spending is a constitutional tool that allows lawmakers to block such White House initiatives. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

Murkowski noted that Denmark and Greenland should be considered allies, not assets for acquisition. In parallel, Democratic Senator Chris Coons announced the preparation of a bill that would limit the president's right to act unilaterally regarding the territories of NATO member countries.

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has already submitted a corresponding document to Congress to prevent a possible invasion.

Security arguments and diplomatic crisis

Chris Coons also rejected Trump's arguments about an "imminent threat" from Russia and China in the Arctic, calling them rhetoric that does not correspond to reality. Meanwhile, the situation around the island has provoked a transatlantic crisis: the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland have already held talks at the White House with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while European countries have begun deploying troops in the Arctic region.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans