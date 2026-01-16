Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans

US President Donald Trump has warned that he is ready to impose trade tariffs against countries that do not support his plans to establish control over Greenland. This is reported by Barron's, according to UNN.

Details

"I can impose tariffs against countries that do not agree with US claims to Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said, calling himself "the king of tariffs."

Recall

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland in a show of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to acquire the island.