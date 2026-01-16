$43.180.08
01:20 PM • 10512 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 27398 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 25958 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 24883 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24316 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23331 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 32376 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 36888 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27367 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 37574 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Publications
Exclusives
Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

US President Donald Trump has stated his readiness to impose trade tariffs against countries that do not support his plans to establish control over Greenland. He called himself the "tariff king" and justified this by national security needs.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans

US President Donald Trump has warned that he is ready to impose trade tariffs against countries that do not support his plans to establish control over Greenland. This is reported by Barron's, according to UNN.

Details

"I can impose tariffs against countries that do not agree with US claims to Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said, calling himself "the king of tariffs."

Recall

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland in a show of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to acquire the island.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Donald Trump
United States