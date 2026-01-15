Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect US President Donald Trump's decision on the island, reports UNN.

Details

I don't think troops in Europe affect the President's decision-making process, nor do they affect his goal of acquiring Greenland. - Leavitt said.

Recall

Negotiations at the White House between representatives of the United States and Denmark ended without reaching a common agreement. The main issue of the meeting was Washington's claims to establish control over the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.