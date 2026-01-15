Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the deployment of European troops to Greenland would not affect Trump's decision on the island. US-Danish negotiations on Greenland's status ended without an agreement.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect US President Donald Trump's decision on the island, reports UNN.
Details
I don't think troops in Europe affect the President's decision-making process, nor do they affect his goal of acquiring Greenland.
Recall
Negotiations at the White House between representatives of the United States and Denmark ended without reaching a common agreement. The main issue of the meeting was Washington's claims to establish control over the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.