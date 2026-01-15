Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

$43.180.08
January 15, 02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votes
January 15, 11:12 AM
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place
January 15, 11:34 AM
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
January 15, 11:42 AM
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
04:22 PM
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
06:00 PM
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
06:00 PM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
January 15, 10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Greenland
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
04:22 PM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the deployment of European troops to Greenland would not affect Trump's decision on the island. US-Danish negotiations on Greenland's status ended without an agreement.

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect US President Donald Trump's decision on the island, reports UNN.

Details

I don't think troops in Europe affect the President's decision-making process, nor do they affect his goal of acquiring Greenland.

- Leavitt said.

Recall

Negotiations at the White House between representatives of the United States and Denmark ended without reaching a common agreement. The main issue of the meeting was Washington's claims to establish control over the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States