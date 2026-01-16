Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, at UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecution requested UAH 50 million, UNN reports.

The court ruled to partially grant the petition, to apply to Yulia Volodymyrivna Tymoshenko a preventive measure in the form of bail ... in the monetary equivalent of UAH 33 million 280 thousand. - said the investigating judge.

The court also imposed a number of obligations on Tymoshenko.

Recall

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a petition with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 50 million to Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed in December 2025 facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies on introducing a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).