02:15 PM • 4404 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11072 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41180 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 53640 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30903 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31009 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49838 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40582 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41497 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35641 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Pinterest introduced Palette 2026, a selection of five colors that will shape visual trends next year. The palette is based on user search behavior and service analytics.

Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette

Pinterest has unveiled the Pinterest Palette 2026 – a selection of five colors that, according to the platform, will shape creative and visual trends next year. The palette is based on user search behavior and service analytics. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pinterest.

Details

The Pinterest Palette 2026 includes five shades:

Cool Blue - clean and crisp, giving a sense of clarity.

Jade - a shade "somewhere between mint and moss," combining tranquility and sophisticated elegance.

Plum Noir - a rich purple color that combines notes of burgundy with velvety brown.

Wasabi - bright and energetic.

Persimmon - partly orange, partly red, symbolizing "sweet heat."

Why these colors?

Pinterest explains that the palette reflects people's demand for colors with "emotional utility."

The Pinterest palette is inspired by our users. Our color forecasting combines three distinct elements: human behavioral signals, our proprietary visual search technology, and expert curation.

- the post says.

The trending colors of Pinterest Palette 2026 were formed based on an analysis of billions of search queries and data from over 600 million platform users. The company expects these five colors to influence style, design, and creative decisions throughout 2026.

Recall

Pinterest published its annual Pinterest Predicts report, highlighting 21 global trends for 2026. The study shows that trends are growing 4.4 times faster than seven years ago, and users are seeking individuality and emotional comfort.

Alla Kiosak

