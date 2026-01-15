Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette

Pinterest has unveiled the Pinterest Palette 2026 – a selection of five colors that, according to the platform, will shape creative and visual trends next year. The palette is based on user search behavior and service analytics. This was reported by UNN with reference to Pinterest.

Details

The Pinterest Palette 2026 includes five shades:

Cool Blue - clean and crisp, giving a sense of clarity.

Jade - a shade "somewhere between mint and moss," combining tranquility and sophisticated elegance.

Plum Noir - a rich purple color that combines notes of burgundy with velvety brown.

Wasabi - bright and energetic.

Persimmon - partly orange, partly red, symbolizing "sweet heat."

Why these colors?

Pinterest explains that the palette reflects people's demand for colors with "emotional utility."

The Pinterest palette is inspired by our users. Our color forecasting combines three distinct elements: human behavioral signals, our proprietary visual search technology, and expert curation. - the post says.

The trending colors of Pinterest Palette 2026 were formed based on an analysis of billions of search queries and data from over 600 million platform users. The company expects these five colors to influence style, design, and creative decisions throughout 2026.

Recall

Pinterest published its annual Pinterest Predicts report, highlighting 21 global trends for 2026. The study shows that trends are growing 4.4 times faster than seven years ago, and users are seeking individuality and emotional comfort.