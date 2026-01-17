OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: new "Go" plan and billion-dollar investments

OpenAI has officially announced the start of testing advertisements in the ChatGPT application. This move is a strategic shift for the developer, who previously relied solely on paid subscriptions, and is aimed at diversifying revenue streams before the company's potential initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Advertising will appear in the coming weeks for users in the US. The changes will affect two categories:

Free version: users without a subscription will see sponsored content.

"Go" plan for $8 per month: a new budget tariff, which, after a successful launch in India, is now available in the United States.

More expensive subscription tiers – ChatGPT Plus ($20), Pro ($200), as well as corporate versions Business and Enterprise – will remain completely ad-free. The company promises that ads will not affect the objectivity of AI responses and will be clearly marked.

Financial challenges and "trillion-dollar" plans

The decision to implement advertising is driven by huge operating costs. OpenAI plans to invest about $1.4 trillion in building a network of data centers (including the large-scale Stargate project) and developing its own AI chips.

US to allow IT companies to build power generation infrastructure

As the company does not expect stable profitability for several more years, advertising should become a critical source of income to cover the costs of maintaining the infrastructure.

CEO Sam Altman previously called advertising an "extreme measure" due to a possible decrease in user trust. However, pressure from competitors such as Google, which have already integrated advertising into their AI products, and the need for capital forced OpenAI to change its approach.

Wikipedia signs data agreements with tech giants for AI training ahead of 25th anniversary