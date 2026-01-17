OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: new "Go" plan and billion-dollar investments

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:18 AM • 1090 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 10356 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 15021 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19162 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18661 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35688 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31723 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27801 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25764 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25007 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in UkraineJanuary 16, 03:41 PM • 4300 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 14754 views
Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - MediaJanuary 16, 06:43 PM • 3714 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4456 views
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat drones08:46 PM • 5630 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 19160 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 14781 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 47858 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 79207 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 97666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Venezuela
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 336 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 4508 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20329 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25195 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 36783 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: new "Go" plan and billion-dollar investments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

OpenAI is starting to test ads in ChatGPT for users in the US, including the free version and a new budget-friendly "Go" plan for $8 a month. More expensive subscriptions will remain ad-free, and ads will not affect the AI's objectivity.

OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: new "Go" plan and billion-dollar investments

OpenAI has officially announced the start of testing advertisements in the ChatGPT application. This move is a strategic shift for the developer, who previously relied solely on paid subscriptions, and is aimed at diversifying revenue streams before the company's potential initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Advertising will appear in the coming weeks for users in the US. The changes will affect two categories:

  • Free version: users without a subscription will see sponsored content.
    • "Go" plan for $8 per month: a new budget tariff, which, after a successful launch in India, is now available in the United States.

      More expensive subscription tiers – ChatGPT Plus ($20), Pro ($200), as well as corporate versions Business and Enterprise – will remain completely ad-free. The company promises that ads will not affect the objectivity of AI responses and will be clearly marked.

      Financial challenges and "trillion-dollar" plans

      The decision to implement advertising is driven by huge operating costs. OpenAI plans to invest about $1.4 trillion in building a network of data centers (including the large-scale Stargate project) and developing its own AI chips.

      US to allow IT companies to build power generation infrastructure16.01.26, 22:20 • 1372 views

      As the company does not expect stable profitability for several more years, advertising should become a critical source of income to cover the costs of maintaining the infrastructure.

      CEO Sam Altman previously called advertising an "extreme measure" due to a possible decrease in user trust. However, pressure from competitors such as Google, which have already integrated advertising into their AI products, and the need for capital forced OpenAI to change its approach. 

      Wikipedia signs data agreements with tech giants for AI training ahead of 25th anniversary16.01.26, 04:02 • 3218 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Technologies
      Technology
      Trend
      Brand
      Sam Altman
      OpenAI
      Bloomberg L.P.
      India
      United States
      Google