06:27 PM • 2040 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 3524 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 9340 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 13651 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 30961 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29054 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26533 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25188 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24110 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33820 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, has been celebrated for over 1000 years according to the lunisolar calendar. This year it falls on February 17, accompanied by visits to ancestral graves, red decorations, and fireworks.

Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features

The most global and anticipated festival in China and East Asian countries is the Chinese New Year, also known as "Lunar New Year" or "Spring Festival." It has been celebrated for over 1000 years, and its date is determined by the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. UNN will tell you about interesting facts, superstitions, and traditional celebrations of the Chinese New Year. 

Each year, the date of the Chinese New Year varies, falling between January 21 and February 20, as determined by the traditional lunisolar calendar. This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, February 17.

Festival Celebrations and Traditions

The traditions of different regions vary, but the essence is the same - to bid farewell to the Old Year and welcome the New Year well. 

Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs30.12.25, 17:27 • 86898 views

Offerings to Ancestors. On the day before New Year's, Chinese people visit the graves of their ancestors, which is a mandatory New Year's ritual. Also, before the reunion dinner, they make offerings to their ancestors, as if allowing them to eat first. 

Symbolism and Decorations. People diligently clean to sweep away all misfortunes and leave them in the Old Year. The symbol of the Lunar New Year is the color red, which signifies prosperity and energy that protects against evil spirits and negativity. During the New Year period, red lanterns, inscriptions, and quotes on a red background hang everywhere. 

Gifts. Chinese New Year is the season of red envelopes, which are often given to children and seniors. Money is placed in these envelopes, symbolizing a safe and peaceful year. 

Fireworks and Firecrackers. From massive fireworks displays in large cities to private celebrations. An integral part of the celebration is the launching of fireworks and firecrackers. Interestingly, at 12 o'clock on Chinese New Year's Eve, billions of fireworks are launched, more than at any other time or place. 

Traditional Dances. Lion and Dragon dances are extremely popular, held every year and attracting many tourists. It is believed that such dances bring good luck and happiness in the New Year. 

Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it15.01.26, 20:00 • 45031 view

Oleksandra Mesenko

UNN Lite
New Year
China