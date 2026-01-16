Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features

The most global and anticipated festival in China and East Asian countries is the Chinese New Year, also known as "Lunar New Year" or "Spring Festival." It has been celebrated for over 1000 years, and its date is determined by the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. UNN will tell you about interesting facts, superstitions, and traditional celebrations of the Chinese New Year.

Each year, the date of the Chinese New Year varies, falling between January 21 and February 20, as determined by the traditional lunisolar calendar. This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, February 17.

Festival Celebrations and Traditions

The traditions of different regions vary, but the essence is the same - to bid farewell to the Old Year and welcome the New Year well.

Offerings to Ancestors. On the day before New Year's, Chinese people visit the graves of their ancestors, which is a mandatory New Year's ritual. Also, before the reunion dinner, they make offerings to their ancestors, as if allowing them to eat first.

Symbolism and Decorations. People diligently clean to sweep away all misfortunes and leave them in the Old Year. The symbol of the Lunar New Year is the color red, which signifies prosperity and energy that protects against evil spirits and negativity. During the New Year period, red lanterns, inscriptions, and quotes on a red background hang everywhere.

Gifts. Chinese New Year is the season of red envelopes, which are often given to children and seniors. Money is placed in these envelopes, symbolizing a safe and peaceful year.

Fireworks and Firecrackers. From massive fireworks displays in large cities to private celebrations. An integral part of the celebration is the launching of fireworks and firecrackers. Interestingly, at 12 o'clock on Chinese New Year's Eve, billions of fireworks are launched, more than at any other time or place.

Traditional Dances. Lion and Dragon dances are extremely popular, held every year and attracting many tourists. It is believed that such dances bring good luck and happiness in the New Year.

