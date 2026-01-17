$43.180.08
Russia uses new jet kamikaze drone to strike mobile targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Russian military has started using a new jet strike drone for attacks on mobile targets. The drone has an arrow-shaped design and FPV control, allowing the operator to pursue moving objects.

Russia uses new jet kamikaze drone to strike mobile targets

Russian military forces have begun using a previously unknown type of one-way reactive strike drone in combat operations. The first appearance of this system was recorded on video, where the drone attacked a Ukrainian HIMARS launcher at high speed. According to intelligence units of the occupiers, the new platform operates in conjunction with reconnaissance UAVs that transmit target coordinates in real-time. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The new drone has a swept-wing design and is equipped with a small-sized jet engine. A key feature of the system is first-person view (FPV) control, which allows the operator to adjust the trajectory and pursue moving targets.

Enemy directed jet drones at Kyiv, all targets shot down - Air Force14.01.26, 17:44 • 3267 views

Thanks to jet propulsion, the drone develops significantly higher speed than traditional propeller models, which critically reduces reaction time for Ukrainian units and complicates maneuvering of mobile equipment.

Change in strike tactics

The use of such high-speed platforms indicates Russia's attempts to find a cheaper alternative to Iskander-type ballistic missiles. Previously, Russian troops used expensive missiles to hit targets requiring rapid response. New jet drones allow achieving a similar pace of strikes at significantly lower costs.

Currently, information about the manufacturer, production volumes, and the official name of the complex remains classified. Experts note that the compact size and lightweight airframe design, combined with a jet engine, make this drone an effective tool for hunting artillery systems and radar stations. 

Enemy used "Geran-5" drone against Ukraine for the first time - HUR11.01.26, 10:57 • 10533 views

Stepan Haftko

