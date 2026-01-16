$43.180.08
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Due to the energy crisis in Kyiv, the winter holidays are extended until February 1, 2026. The decision applies to institutions of general secondary, vocational, pre-higher, and higher education.

Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education

Winter holidays in Kyiv should be extended until February 1, 2026, due to the emergency situation in the energy sector, and in other regions - taking into account the decisions of the commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Given the emergency situation in the energy sector, winter holidays in Kyiv should be extended or introduced until February 1, 2026, in institutions of general secondary, vocational, pre-higher, and higher education.

- the minister noted.

According to him, by the government's decision, "we must work on this issue together with the Kyiv military-civilian administration."

"It was decided for the city of Kyiv to extend the holidays until February 1, in order to save electricity and a little heat for people in their homes - until February 1, such a decision was made by the government. Today this resolution will be published and accordingly it will come into force today in this part," confirmed First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada.

In other regions, decisions on distance learning or extending holidays in all educational institutions until February 1, 2026, should be made taking into account the decisions of the commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations.

- said the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Lisovyi.

The educational ombudsman proposes making up for lessons by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June15.01.26, 22:15 • 2156 views

Julia Shramko

KyivEducation
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Kyiv