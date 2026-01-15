The educational ombudsman proposes making up for lessons by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June

Ukraine's educational ombudsman, Nadiya Leshchyk, states that extended winter holidays can be compensated for by canceling spring holidays or extending studies into the summer. Leshchyk wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

If a state of emergency is declared in Ukraine's energy sector, I consider the optimal option to be the introduction of holidays until the end of January in communities where the situation will be critical, and the organization of school camps for children in individual schools. Classes can be made up by canceling spring holidays or extending studies until June 2026. - Leshchyk wrote.

She explained why an extension of holidays, rather than online learning, is being proposed.

"During distance learning in conditions of unstable electricity supply and communication, it is impossible to ensure access to education for all students. Teachers also have difficulties organizing distance lessons. Forcing teachers to sit in cold schools does not provide quality education. Such learning is not effective and is already leading to educational losses. Teachers involved in shifts at "Points of Invincibility" or shelters cannot fully prepare and conduct online classes. Postponing classes to March or June 2026 will allow for learning during daylight hours with a better temperature regime," Leshchyk noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a set of measures in connection with the emergency situation in the energy sector caused by massive Russian shelling. In particular, the Ministry of Education and the Kyiv City State Administration are to extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026.