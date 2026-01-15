The educational ombudsman proposes making up for lessons by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 02:15 PM • 10409 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 18123 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 50006 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 62666 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 34956 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32589 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51595 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41562 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43172 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37965 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 43708 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 10191 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 8292 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 20844 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 7738 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 7742 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 43710 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 50006 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 62666 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 58826 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 4164 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21851 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43686 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77468 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68473 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

The educational ombudsman proposes making up for lessons by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk proposed making up for extended winter break classes by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June 2026. This is due to unstable electricity supply and the inability to conduct effective online learning.

The educational ombudsman proposes making up for lessons by canceling spring breaks or extending studies into June

Ukraine's educational ombudsman, Nadiya Leshchyk, states that extended winter holidays can be compensated for by canceling spring holidays or extending studies into the summer. Leshchyk wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

If a state of emergency is declared in Ukraine's energy sector, I consider the optimal option to be the introduction of holidays until the end of January in communities where the situation will be critical, and the organization of school camps for children in individual schools. Classes can be made up by canceling spring holidays or extending studies until June 2026.

- Leshchyk wrote.

She explained why an extension of holidays, rather than online learning, is being proposed.

"During distance learning in conditions of unstable electricity supply and communication, it is impossible to ensure access to education for all students. Teachers also have difficulties organizing distance lessons. Forcing teachers to sit in cold schools does not provide quality education. Such learning is not effective and is already leading to educational losses. Teachers involved in shifts at "Points of Invincibility" or shelters cannot fully prepare and conduct online classes. Postponing classes to March or June 2026 will allow for learning during daylight hours with a better temperature regime," Leshchyk noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a set of measures in connection with the emergency situation in the energy sector caused by massive Russian shelling. In particular, the Ministry of Education and the Kyiv City State Administration are to extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEducation
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine