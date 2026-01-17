Trump offers US mediation in Grand Ethiopian Dam dispute

President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to restore the US's role as a key mediator in the long-standing conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia over the distribution of the Nile River's waters. The White House chief aims to achieve a permanent agreement that would prevent a possible military confrontation in the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, published on social media on Friday, January 16, 2026, Trump outlined his vision for resolving the issue.

I believe that with proper technical expertise, honest and transparent negotiations, and a strong role for the United States in monitoring and coordinating between the parties, we can achieve a long-term agreement for all countries in the Nile Basin. - Trump stated.

The President emphasized that a "successful approach" would guarantee predictable water volumes for Egypt, while also enabling Ethiopia to generate "significant amounts of electricity."

The essence of the conflict surrounding the "Renaissance" Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project, which officially launched last year, is critically important for Ethiopia's energy sector.

Trump announces the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan: complete demilitarization and a technocratic government

However, Cairo views the filling of the dam as a direct threat to national security and water supply, as Egypt is almost entirely dependent on the Nile. Sudan, located downstream, also expresses serious concerns about the stability of the river flow.

Context and previous attempts

Trump has repeatedly mentioned this conflict in the context of his peace efforts, for which he hopes to receive a Nobel Prize. Earlier, in September, he commented on the scale of the project during a speech in Virginia.

They built a small dam in Ethiopia, which is something like the largest dam in the world. And it affects the water going to the Nile. Would you say that's a problem? I would say that's a big problem. - Trump said.

Despite the fact that a final compromise was not reached during Trump's first term and the Biden administration, the new White House initiative indicates the US's intention to strengthen its influence in East Africa through energy and water diplomacy.

Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after Gaza