In the snow-covered mountains of northern Norway, elite units of the Royal British Marines are undergoing intensive training for a potential conflict with Russia. At the "Viking" camp in Skjold, servicemen are training in extreme conditions at temperatures below minus 20°C, practicing NATO collective defense scenarios. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The "Viking" camp was opened in 2023 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, London is effectively doubling the number of its marines in Norway. This spring, the contingent is expected to reach 1,500 people, and next year it will increase to 2,000. The commander of the British forces, Brigadier Jamie Norman, emphasized that these exercises reflect a new reality where Europe is no longer at peace.

Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitions

Arctic Guardian Initiative

Against the backdrop of military preparations, Great Britain and Norway are promoting the idea of a new NATO mission – "Arctic Guardian". This initiative aims to counter Russian threats, including the activity of the Russian Northern Fleet, and to reassure US President Donald Trump about Europe's commitment to regional security. Yvette Cooper emphasized that Arctic security is indivisible: threats to underwater cables, shadow tanker fleets, and Russian reconnaissance ships affect all transatlantic stability.

Diplomatic pressure and strategic risks

While Norway focuses on the proximity of the Kola Peninsula with its enormous Russian nuclear potential, European leaders are forced to balance between deterring Russia and the crisis around Greenland provoked by Donald Trump. Norwegian Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed regret that due to Trump's claims to Greenland, the world's attention is dispersed instead of concentrating on helping Ukraine.

Analysts note that the silence of NATO leadership regarding US ambitions concerning Greenland could undermine trust in the alliance, forcing European countries to increasingly rely on bilateral defense agreements instead of multinational structures.

NATO's European allies' troops deployed to Greenland