NATO's European allies' troops deployed to Greenland

European troops began arriving in Greenland on Thursday in a show of support, as leaders try to respond to threats from US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

A small number of servicemen from France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and Sweden arrived on the Arctic island early Thursday morning.

In his address on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country would send additional "ground, air, and naval resources" in the coming days.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Thursday that the intention is to "establish a more permanent military presence with a greater Danish contribution," with soldiers from several NATO countries expected to be in Greenland on a rotational basis, according to Danish broadcaster DR.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a daily briefing that the presence of European troops "will not affect the president's decision-making process, nor will it affect his goal of acquiring Greenland at all."

She also said that "technical talks" with Denmark would continue.

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House

Senior Greenlandic and Danish diplomats concluded their talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, acknowledging "fundamental differences" regarding the future of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Trump intensified his demand for the US to take control of Greenland for national security, citing what he said was a constantly growing threat from China and Russia.

Denmark said on Wednesday that it is expanding its "military presence in and around Greenland" in close cooperation with NATO allies, a signal of European unity, as states on the continent seek to convince Trump that an American takeover is not necessary to protect the Arctic.

The Russian Embassy in Belgium, where NATO headquarters are located, said on Thursday that the alliance "is increasing its military presence there under the false pretext of a growing threat from Moscow and Beijing." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any attempts to ignore Russia's interests in the region "will not go unanswered and will have far-reaching consequences."

Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern