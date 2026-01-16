NATO's European allies' troops deployed to Greenland

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
05:32 AM • 2602 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 11593 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 23126 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 29273 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 63866 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 74808 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38605 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34657 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53730 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42968 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado met with Trump at the White HouseJanuary 15, 09:26 PM • 3676 views
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 4146 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 8534 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 6682 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 2852 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 17520 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 49974 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 63866 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 74809 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 63308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Karoline Leavitt
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 12074 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 24650 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 46234 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 79889 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 70699 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Truth Social

NATO's European allies' troops deployed to Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland as a show of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to purchase the island.

NATO's European allies' troops deployed to Greenland

European troops began arriving in Greenland on Thursday in a show of support, as leaders try to respond to threats from US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to NBC News.

Details

A small number of servicemen from France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and Sweden arrived on the Arctic island early Thursday morning.

In his address on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country would send additional "ground, air, and naval resources" in the coming days.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Thursday that the intention is to "establish a more permanent military presence with a greater Danish contribution," with soldiers from several NATO countries expected to be in Greenland on a rotational basis, according to Danish broadcaster DR.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a daily briefing that the presence of European troops "will not affect the president's decision-making process, nor will it affect his goal of acquiring Greenland at all."

She also said that "technical talks" with Denmark would continue.

Deployment of European troops to Greenland will not affect Trump's decision on the island - White House15.01.26, 22:45 • 2510 views

Senior Greenlandic and Danish diplomats concluded their talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, acknowledging "fundamental differences" regarding the future of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Trump intensified his demand for the US to take control of Greenland for national security, citing what he said was a constantly growing threat from China and Russia.

Denmark said on Wednesday that it is expanding its "military presence in and around Greenland" in close cooperation with NATO allies, a signal of European unity, as states on the continent seek to convince Trump that an American takeover is not necessary to protect the Arctic.

The Russian Embassy in Belgium, where NATO headquarters are located, said on Thursday that the alliance "is increasing its military presence there under the false pretext of a growing threat from Moscow and Beijing." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any attempts to ignore Russia's interests in the region "will not go unanswered and will have far-reaching consequences."

Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern15.01.26, 19:29 • 2830 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Karoline Leavitt
Greenland
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Troels Lund Poulsen
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Brussels
Denmark
France
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Germany
Netherlands
China
United States