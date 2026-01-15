Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 6064 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12972 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 43725 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 56200 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 32068 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31508 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50389 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40886 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41985 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 36317 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic churchJanuary 15, 07:59 AM • 5472 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 28189 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 38070 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 4596 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 17575 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 38132 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 43746 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 56219 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 56576 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 69701 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 1400 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 20431 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42523 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76377 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67444 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the defense of Greenland is a common NATO concern. This is due to the arrival of troops on the island following threats from Donald Trump and discussions on ways to strengthen security in the Arctic.

Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the defense of Greenland is a "shared concern" of all NATO, as troops from various European countries began arriving on the island due to threats from Donald Trump. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Frederiksen's statement came after a meeting in Washington between the Foreign Ministers of Greenland and Denmark, Vivian Motzfeldt and Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as well as US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Prime Minister noted that the meeting was "not easy" and that a working group is currently being created to discuss ways to strengthen security in the Arctic.

However, this does not change the fact that there is a fundamental disagreement, as US ambitions to seize Greenland remain unchanged. This is a serious problem, and therefore we continue to make efforts to prevent such a scenario from materializing.

- Frederiksen emphasized.

According to her, NATO has reached an agreement that "strengthening presence in the Arctic is crucial for the security of Europe and North America." The Prime Minister added that Denmark has already invested in new Arctic capabilities, and several allies are participating in joint exercises in and around Greenland.

"The defense and protection of Greenland is a shared concern of all NATO," Frederiksen stressed.

US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington14.01.26, 21:54 • 5154 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Greenland
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Mette Frederiksen
The Guardian
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark
Europe
North America
United States