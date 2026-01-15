Denmark's PM: Greenland's defense is a common NATO concern

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the defense of Greenland is a "shared concern" of all NATO, as troops from various European countries began arriving on the island due to threats from Donald Trump. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Frederiksen's statement came after a meeting in Washington between the Foreign Ministers of Greenland and Denmark, Vivian Motzfeldt and Lars Løkke Rasmussen, as well as US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Prime Minister noted that the meeting was "not easy" and that a working group is currently being created to discuss ways to strengthen security in the Arctic.

However, this does not change the fact that there is a fundamental disagreement, as US ambitions to seize Greenland remain unchanged. This is a serious problem, and therefore we continue to make efforts to prevent such a scenario from materializing. - Frederiksen emphasized.

According to her, NATO has reached an agreement that "strengthening presence in the Arctic is crucial for the security of Europe and North America." The Prime Minister added that Denmark has already invested in new Arctic capabilities, and several allies are participating in joint exercises in and around Greenland.

"The defense and protection of Greenland is a shared concern of all NATO," Frederiksen stressed.

