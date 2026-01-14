US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 636 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 7086 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 11838 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 12271 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 13941 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15029 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 13501 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13753 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12212 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 20894 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.1m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"January 14, 11:20 AM • 4926 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 28757 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 5836 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 12261 views
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartmentPhoto03:34 PM • 3858 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 20900 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 29084 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 40355 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 54775 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 67082 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
George W. Bush
Musician
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 26279 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 60864 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 53273 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 57873 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 59128 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Negotiations in Washington between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland concluded without an agreement. Denmark rejected US claims for control, stating that the island would remain part of the Kingdom.

US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington

Talks at the White House between representatives of the United States and Denmark ended without reaching common agreements. The main issue of the meeting was Washington's claims to establish control over the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed after the talks that the parties remained in their initial positions. According to him, despite the clearly expressed views of the American side, Copenhagen has a fundamentally different vision of the situation.

White House Talks: US and Denmark Discuss Greenland's Status Amid Trump's Harsh Rhetoric14.01.26, 21:11 • 870 views

I must say that on this issue our positions continue to differ. The US President has clearly stated his views, and we have a different position

- Rasmussen said.

He stressed that Greenland "for now and in the foreseeable future will remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Security issues and threats

The Danish side rejected Washington's arguments about the need for an American protectorate to protect against external threats. Rasmussen noted that the Kingdom considers the current security system to be quite sufficient to protect the island.

The Kingdom of Denmark, as before, believes that the long-term security of Greenland can be ensured in accordance with the existing system

- the minister summarized.

He also added that currently Denmark does not see any immediate threats in the Greenland region from either Russia or China.

"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future14.01.26, 20:51 • 1268 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
White House
Copenhagen
Denmark
China
United States