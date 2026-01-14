US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington

Talks at the White House between representatives of the United States and Denmark ended without reaching common agreements. The main issue of the meeting was Washington's claims to establish control over the island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed after the talks that the parties remained in their initial positions. According to him, despite the clearly expressed views of the American side, Copenhagen has a fundamentally different vision of the situation.

I must say that on this issue our positions continue to differ. The US President has clearly stated his views, and we have a different position - Rasmussen said.

He stressed that Greenland "for now and in the foreseeable future will remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Security issues and threats

The Danish side rejected Washington's arguments about the need for an American protectorate to protect against external threats. Rasmussen noted that the Kingdom considers the current security system to be quite sufficient to protect the island.

The Kingdom of Denmark, as before, believes that the long-term security of Greenland can be ensured in accordance with the existing system - the minister summarized.

He also added that currently Denmark does not see any immediate threats in the Greenland region from either Russia or China.

