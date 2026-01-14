White House Talks: US and Denmark Discuss Greenland's Status Amid Trump's Harsh Rhetoric

On Wednesday, US Vice President J.D. Vance met with the Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Greenland in Washington. The topic of the negotiations was Donald Trump's demands for American control over Denmark's autonomous territory. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The results of the delegation meeting have not yet been officially announced.

The US President insists that owning the resource-rich island is critically important for the security of the United States. Trump links control over Greenland to the deployment of his global missile defense system.

"This is vital for the Golden Dome we are building," he said. he stated directly before the meeting began.

The American leader also urged NATO to facilitate the transfer of the island, arguing that there is a threat from Russia and China. In his social media posts, he sharply criticized the defense capabilities of the allies, noting that the region cannot be protected with "two dog sleds."

Denmark's position and international reaction

Official Copenhagen and Nuuk (the capital of Greenland) remain steadfast in their position: "Greenland is not for sale." The Danish side called Washington's rhetoric about the possibility of forceful options reckless, emphasizing that security issues should be resolved exclusively within allied relations.

Denmark was supported on this issue by leading European Union countries, which increases tensions in relations between key NATO members.

"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future