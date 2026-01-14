$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
White House Talks: US and Denmark Discuss Greenland's Status Amid Trump's Harsh Rhetoric

Kyiv

A meeting was held in Washington between the US Vice President and the Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Greenland. Donald Trump's demands for American control over Denmark's autonomous territory were discussed.

White House Talks: US and Denmark Discuss Greenland's Status Amid Trump's Harsh Rhetoric

On Wednesday, US Vice President J.D. Vance met with the Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Greenland in Washington. The topic of the negotiations was Donald Trump's demands for American control over Denmark's autonomous territory. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The results of the delegation meeting have not yet been officially announced.

The US President insists that owning the resource-rich island is critically important for the security of the United States. Trump links control over Greenland to the deployment of his global missile defense system.

"This is vital for the Golden Dome we are building," he said.

he stated directly before the meeting began.

The American leader also urged NATO to facilitate the transfer of the island, arguing that there is a threat from Russia and China. In his social media posts, he sharply criticized the defense capabilities of the allies, noting that the region cannot be protected with "two dog sleds."

Denmark's position and international reaction

Official Copenhagen and Nuuk (the capital of Greenland) remain steadfast in their position: "Greenland is not for sale." The Danish side called Washington's rhetoric about the possibility of forceful options reckless, emphasizing that security issues should be resolved exclusively within allied relations.

Denmark was supported on this issue by leading European Union countries, which increases tensions in relations between key NATO members. 

Stepan Haftko

