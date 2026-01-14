"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future

A provocative image dedicated to Greenland's geopolitical choice has appeared on the official website of the White House. The illustration shows two dog sleds with Greenlandic flags, stopped at a crossroads before the direction to the USA and to Russia and China. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The published photo visualizes the struggle for influence over the island. One direction at the crossroads leads to the USA, where the White House is depicted.

The opposite path is marked with symbols of the Kremlin and the Great Wall of China. The publication is accompanied by a direct question: "Which path will you choose, Greenlander?".

Context and Washington's ambitions

This visualization appeared against the backdrop of increased interest from the Donald Trump administration in the Arctic region. The provocative post highlights the US's attempts to counter the growing influence of Russia and China on Greenland.

The White House has not yet provided official comments on the purpose of the publication, but it has already sparked lively discussions about the changing tone of American diplomacy regarding the strategic island.

