"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future

05:38 PM • 3076 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 6362 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 7966 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10958 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12775 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12509 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 13060 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11961 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18139 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10353 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 15428 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 22453 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 8798 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 23509 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 9074 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18143 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 23899 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 37750 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 52021 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 64799 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Iraq
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24985 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59662 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52212 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56878 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58180 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The White House has published an image symbolizing Greenland's geopolitical choice between the US and Russia with China. This visualizes the struggle for influence over the island amid Trump's interest in the Arctic.

"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future

A provocative image dedicated to Greenland's geopolitical choice has appeared on the official website of the White House. The illustration shows two dog sleds with Greenlandic flags, stopped at a crossroads before the direction to the USA and to Russia and China. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The published photo visualizes the struggle for influence over the island. One direction at the crossroads leads to the USA, where the White House is depicted.

The opposite path is marked with symbols of the Kremlin and the Great Wall of China. The publication is accompanied by a direct question: "Which path will you choose, Greenlander?".

Greenland rejected any US territorial claims and advocated for protection within NATO12.01.26, 20:28 • 4917 views

Context and Washington's ambitions

This visualization appeared against the backdrop of increased interest from the Donald Trump administration in the Arctic region. The provocative post highlights the US's attempts to counter the growing influence of Russia and China on Greenland.

The White House has not yet provided official comments on the purpose of the publication, but it has already sparked lively discussions about the changing tone of American diplomacy regarding the strategic island.

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?14.01.26, 09:00 • 37747 views

Stepan Haftko

Russian propaganda
Greenland
White House
Donald Trump
China
United States