Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Germany is urgently sending a Bundeswehr reconnaissance group to Greenland. This operation is Europe's response to US ambitions regarding the island.

Photo: Bild

Germany is launching an urgent military mission in Greenland. According to BILD, on Thursday, January 15, an Airbus A400M transport aircraft will deliver the first 13-person Bundeswehr reconnaissance group to Nuuk. UNN reports this.

Details

The German Ministry of Defense confirmed its participation in the island's exploration at Denmark's invitation. The official goal is to study opportunities for military contributions to regional security, particularly in maritime surveillance.

According to sources, this operation has a fundamental peculiarity:

  • Coordination from Copenhagen: The mission is being conducted within the framework of cooperation between European armies, not through NATO structures.
    • Distancing from Washington: Since NATO's northern command is based in Norfolk (USA), European partners decided to act autonomously to demonstrate Europe's agency in the Arctic issue.

      Strengthening European presence

      In addition to Germany, other EU Alliance partners also plan to increase their presence on the island. The Bundeswehr is considering involving mountain troops, naval forces, and using new "Poseidon" patrol aircraft.

      "Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future14.01.26, 20:51 • 1778 views

      This would underscore NATO's ability to take action, even on short notice, to deter potential external aggressors and protect alliance territory.

      - said CDU/CSU expert Thomas Erndl.

      Experts link this haste to recent statements by Donald Trump about his intentions to establish US control over the island, which caused serious tension between Washington and Copenhagen. 

      US and Denmark fail to reach agreement on Greenland's status during delegation meeting in Washington14.01.26, 21:54 • 1052 views

      Stepan Haftko

