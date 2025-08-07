$41.610.07
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18869 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21424 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52124 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68689 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59249 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39976 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43132 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55488 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55559 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees August 7, 05:55 AM
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted 08:55 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world 11:02 AM
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience 11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians 12:43 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians 12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20% 12:15 PM
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18880 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma 11:55 AM
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21447 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world 11:02 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map 09:40 AM
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52148 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas August 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media August 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report August 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day" August 4, 03:58 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13308 views

Despite the ban on marketing agreements, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to promote the interests of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia". This leads to no reduction in drug prices and market monopolization.

Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians

While Ukrainians await the promised reduction in drug prices, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh seems to have focused not on the interests of patients, but on fulfilling the order of the pharmaceutical giant – the Darnitsa company. UNN investigated the grounds for such assumptions.

Despite the fact that marketing agreements between pharmacies and drug manufacturers were completely banned as early as March 1, 2025, Kuzminykh continues to insist on the need to "reset" them, pretending that these agreements still exist. This is rhetoric that reflects the public position of "Darnitsa" – the largest player in the market. The actions of this player have recently given more and more reasons to assume its interest in clearing the market of competition and significantly increasing its own profit.

Situation on the pharmaceutical market

Thus, since the ban on marketing agreements, according to analysts, the cost of most drugs has not decreased, and for some positions, it has even increased. According to the plan, the marketing ban was supposed to affect the market as follows: pharmaceutical companies no longer pay marketing payments to pharmacies, but instead reduce the purchase price of drugs, pharmacies receive cheaper drugs, and patients, as a result, buy drugs at a lower price. However, it did not happen as expected: pharmaceutical companies ignored what was promised, and purchase prices did not decrease, and in some places even increased. This is confirmed not only by analytical market research, but also by the Ministry of Health itself. Thus, Deputy Minister of Health Edem Adamanov stated that the marketing ban did not yield the expected results, prices did not decrease, and in some places increased by 5-10 percent or more. Therefore, the government, together with representatives of the pharmaceutical market, began to actively discuss the return of marketing agreements. Representatives of pharmacies, during a meeting on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market chaired by Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk, proposed allowing the conclusion of such agreements with a clear limit of 15%. In their opinion, this will stabilize the situation, support competition, and prevent the closure of pharmacies, especially in the regions.

As soon as things got "hot", Serhiy Kuzminykh activated and returned to the populist slogan "marketing is the main evil."

Destructive behavior

Why does Kuzminykh, a people's deputy who should be protecting the interests of patients as the head of the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee, continue to act as if the marketing ban has not existed all this time, and turns a blind eye to the lack of results? A possible answer lies in his business connections. Even before his deputyship, the Kuzminykh brothers' foundation received over UAH 9.5 million from the charitable organization "Zagoria Family Foundation" (owners of "Darnitsa" - ed.). And now the people's deputy openly supports ideas that conveniently fit into the business interests of this pharmaceutical company and, by a curious "coincidence," almost completely repeat the rhetoric of the pharmaceutical giant itself.

Thus, according to sources in the market, in early summer 2024, "Darnitsa" developed a plan for the redistribution of the pharmaceutical market: eliminating strong distributors, pressuring pharmacy chains, and shifting responsibility for drug prices specifically to pharmacies. All this is presented under the guise of caring for patients, but the goal is to strengthen the position of a large player, monopolize the market, and displace competitors.

Instead, the lobbyist and the pharmaceutical business conveniently ignore the main thing in their theses – the cost of drugs is 70% formed by the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Pharmaceutical giant's profits are growing

Meanwhile, Darnitsa's profits are rapidly growing; the pharmaceutical company manages to save half a billion hryvnias monthly due to the marketing ban. That is, in 5 months, thanks to the absence of marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, Darnitsa earned approximately UAH 2.5 billion more. While patients did not receive discounts and promotions on drugs that pharmacies could provide them through marketing payments, and did not feel a reduction in prices.

However, until the goal is 100% achieved, Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to fight the "ghost of marketing agreements," creating the impression of an active struggle against high prices. It is indicative that instead of questioning manufacturers about pricing policy, the deputy prefers to attack pharmacies – precisely those who are on the front line of communication with patients and indirectly influence the cost of medicines. Moreover, the people's deputy is likely conducting an information campaign in the interests of "Darnitsa": through social networks, controlled media, and behind-the-scenes meetings.

Conclusion

Serhiy Kuzminykh, who seems to be just a pawn of the pharmaceutical giant "Darnitsa" in this game, although not playing a key role, still influences the reform of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine. So, as long as he continues to promote narratives beneficial to the pharmaceutical manufacturer and act not in the interests of patients, there is no need to expect a real reduction in drug prices.

The ban on marketing agreements, which the government considered a victory for the consumer and a real tool for reducing drug prices, seems to have turned into a mechanism for market redistribution and strengthening Darnitsa's position. And one of the instruments of these changes, it seems, is none other than People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh.

Lilia Podolyak

