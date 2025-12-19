Over 5.3 thousand diesel cars registered in Ukraine in a month: the most popular models

Over 5.3 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine in a month, most of them used ones from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Last month, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 5.3 thousand cars with diesel engines, Ukravtoprom reports. This is 2% more than in November 2024. - the message says.

Of these: 1.4 thousand new units (-8%) and 3.9 thousand used units imported from abroad (+5%).

The TOP-5 models of new diesel cars included:

1. RENAULT Duster - 251 units;

2. TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 218 units;

3. FIAT Titano - 151 units;

4. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 149 units;

5. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 99 units.

TOP-5 imported used diesel cars:

1. RENAULT Megane - 296 units;

2. NISSAN Qashqai - 291 units;

3. SKODA Octavia - 236 units;

4. VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 222 units;

5. HYUNDAI Santa Fe - 156 units.

