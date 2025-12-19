$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12268 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22640 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21290 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38810 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30408 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17628 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18454 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13904 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28572 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11648 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Over 5.3 thousand diesel cars registered in Ukraine in a month: the most popular models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2782 views

Last month, over 5.3 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 2% more than in November 2024. Most of them are used cars imported from abroad.

Over 5.3 thousand diesel cars registered in Ukraine in a month: the most popular models

Over 5.3 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine in a month, most of them used ones from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Last month, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 5.3 thousand cars with diesel engines, Ukravtoprom reports. This is 2% more than in November 2024.

- the message says.

Of these: 1.4 thousand new units (-8%) and 3.9 thousand used units imported from abroad (+5%).

The TOP-5 models of new diesel cars included:

1. RENAULT Duster - 251 units;

2. TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 218 units;

 3. FIAT Titano - 151 units;

4. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 149 units;

5. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 99 units.

25% of new cars sold globally in 2025 were electric: here's who bought them18.12.25, 17:04 • 39477 views

TOP-5 imported used diesel cars:

1. RENAULT Megane - 296 units;

2. NISSAN Qashqai - 291 units;

3. SKODA Octavia - 236 units;

4. VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 222 units;

5. HYUNDAI Santa Fe - 156 units.

EU rolls back 2035 ban on petrol and diesel cars: what's expected17.12.25, 16:39 • 51649 views

Olga Rozgon

Auto
Ukraine