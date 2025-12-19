1003 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12079 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22056 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20802 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38032 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29828 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17500 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18362 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28359 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11629 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4532 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 3954 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9536 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7180 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4452 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38032 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28359 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37545 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33432 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59354 views

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7224 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61429 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43228 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41288 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47472 views
1003 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3518 views

Ukraine has repatriated 1003 bodies, which, according to the Russian Federation, belong to Ukrainian servicemen. Law enforcement agencies will conduct examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies.

Ukraine has received 1003 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Repatriation measures took place today. 1003 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine.

- reported the Coordination Headquarters.

As stated, "investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies."

The Coordination Headquarters, among others, expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Julia Shramko

