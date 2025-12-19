1003 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

Ukraine has received 1003 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Repatriation measures took place today. 1003 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. - reported the Coordination Headquarters.

As stated, "investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies."

The Coordination Headquarters, among others, expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

