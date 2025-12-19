The number of lawyers in Ukraine decreased by 401 in autumn 2025 - study

Photo: pixabay

According to the Unified Register of Lawyers in Ukraine, as of the end of October, 52,960 lawyers were registered. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Back in the summer, the National Bar Association of Ukraine reported 53,361 active specialists – over the autumn, the list decreased by 401 representatives. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the number of lawyers in Ukraine has increased by 8%.

59% of lawyers, according to the register, are men.

The largest number of lawyers is registered in Kyiv region: 9,258 (18%), with 5,550 (11%) registered in the capital itself. This is followed by Odesa region (4,016) and Dnipropetrovsk region (4,015).

Recall

