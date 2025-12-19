$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21514 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 20371 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37203 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29243 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17347 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18248 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13818 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28055 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11604 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
The number of lawyers in Ukraine decreased by 401 in autumn 2025 - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2874 views

As of the end of October, 52,960 lawyers were registered in Ukraine. Over the autumn, the list decreased by 401 representatives, but since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of lawyers has increased by 8%.

The number of lawyers in Ukraine decreased by 401 in autumn 2025 - study
Photo: pixabay

According to the Unified Register of Lawyers in Ukraine, as of the end of October, 52,960 lawyers were registered. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Back in the summer, the National Bar Association of Ukraine reported 53,361 active specialists – over the autumn, the list decreased by 401 representatives. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the number of lawyers in Ukraine has increased by 8%.

59% of lawyers, according to the register, are men.

The largest number of lawyers is registered in Kyiv region: 9,258 (18%), with 5,550 (11%) registered in the capital itself. This is followed by Odesa region (4,016) and Dnipropetrovsk region (4,015).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in 2025, 12,714 court orders for alimony collection were issued in Ukraine. This is 6% less than in 2024.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv