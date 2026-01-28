$42.960.17
In Kyiv, 737 residential buildings remain without heating - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Today, 737 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, mostly in Troieshchyna. Over 1,000 utility workers are working to resolve the issue, assisted by teams from other cities.

In Kyiv, 737 residential buildings remain without heating - Klitschko

Today, 737 residential buildings in the capital remain without heating. The largest number of outages has been recorded in Troieshchyna. More than 1,000 utility workers have been engaged to solve this problem. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, most of the buildings without heating are located in Troieshchyna, with some others in several other districts of Kyiv.

Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy to restore heat to Kyiv residents' homes.

- Klitschko reported.

He also added that more than 1,000 utility workers are working to resolve heating supply issues in the capital.

Kyiv specialists are being assisted by teams from Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv Oblast, and some other cities. Also, teams from "Ukrzaliznytsia." Kyiv is grateful to everyone who supports and helps the capital in this crisis!

- the post states.

Recall

Due to new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in four regions are without power, and power outages have been recorded in 11 regions due to bad weather. A significant electricity deficit persists in the capital region, with emergency shutdowns occurring.

Alla Kiosak

