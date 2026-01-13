Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 152 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 4382 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 12872 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 16031 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 24409 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 21815 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 25344 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33164 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49319 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37236 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages after Russia's night attack on Kyiv region in three districts - OVAPhotoJanuary 13, 09:49 AM • 5858 views
Fighters of "Magyar's Birds" inflicted significant losses on Russia in Donbas: a warehouse and several other facilities destroyedVideoJanuary 13, 09:50 AM • 5184 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 28844 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 11681 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 4432 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 152 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 24409 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 28966 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 63281 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 58010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 4630 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46175 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40393 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45517 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47237 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On January 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv and the region, causing interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply. Emergency blackouts are in effect in the capital, and restoration work continues under difficult conditions.

Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages

On Friday, January 9, Russia launched another large-scale combined attack on Ukraine, particularly on Kyiv and the region, leaving residents still feeling the consequences. The capital is experiencing power, water, and heat supply interruptions, emergency blackouts are in effect, and restoration work continues under difficult conditions, writes UNN. 

On Friday, January 9, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, including Kyiv. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities using attack UAVs, sea- and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the enemy used 278 aerial assets, including 36 missiles: 

  • 13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region – Russia);
    • 22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
      • 1 medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar training ground, Astrakhan region - Russia).

        At the same time, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Kyiv was experiencing power and water supply interruptions in certain areas due to damage to substations, lines, and generation facilities. 

        According to her, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses.

        Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the attack the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure and urged Kyiv residents, if possible, to temporarily leave the city. 

        Also, MP Bohdan Kytsak stated that in the event of widespread network outages, entire residential areas could "explode," which would necessitate the evacuation of residents. 

        "The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible09.01.26, 12:19 • 13340 views

        By the way, MP Zhan Beleniuk heeded Klitschko's call and the next day posted a photo from Bukovel with the caption: "The mayor said to leave Kyiv. Who are we to disobey?".

        Russian strikes have caused significant damage to Ukraine's energy system. In particular, emergency power outages are still in effect in the Boryspil and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. 

        Bad weather also poses problems for energy workers, preventing specialists from quickly restoring power supply. 

        Also on January 9, in the capital, due to damage to critical infrastructure, water began to be drained from in-house systems. The Kyiv City State Administration then called this a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, which did not mean a prolonged absence of heat. 

        It should be noted that photos began to appear online showing residents of capital buildings complaining about burst pipes due to untimely draining of water from the system. 

        In Kyiv, water was drained from buildings after the Russian attack, but this is a standard measure and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat - KMDA09.01.26, 14:38 • 4437 views

        Due to the prolonged absence of electricity in Kyiv, large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo," "Aurora," and "ATB," were reported to be closing. Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load. 

        The "Aurora," NOVUS, and "Fozzy Group" chains confirmed temporary difficulties, while "ATB-Market" denies information about mass closures.

        Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?12.01.26, 19:49 • 37237 views

        In addition, due to prolonged power outages, people's deputies are forced to work in cold parliamentary premises. 

        The heating situation across the country is currently difficult. Many people have been without heat for several days, and this is a much more serious problem than conditions in administrative buildings. In the Verkhovna Rada today during the session it was cool, and the temperature is equally low in committee buildings

        - said People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytrieva in a comment to UNN.

        Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions13.01.26, 16:07 • 16034 views

        As of today, the energy situation remains difficult, and forecasts are currently unavailable due to ongoing emergency restoration work. A return to hourly outages will occur after their completion.

        The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk13.01.26, 16:56 • 2012 views

        At the same time, 42 mobile assistance points of the State Emergency Service are currently operating on the left bank of Kyiv, and across the country, the network of assistance points numbers about 7,000 facilities. More than 730 of them belong to SES units and are located at fire and rescue stations.

        On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points13.01.26, 17:54 • 1868 views

        We should add that due to power outages, problems with water supply are observed. In particular, in Irpin, Kyiv region, it was planned to supply water according to schedules. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko intervened in the situation, instructing to restore normal water supply in Irpin without schedules as soon as possible. According to her, "there are resources for restoration, and appropriate equipment for backup energy supply has also been sent to Irpin."

        The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules13.01.26, 18:30 • 1780 views

        Subsequently, temporary water supply schedules were canceled in the city. 

        At the same time, Ukrainians have long proven that they are not afraid of either Putin or prolonged blackouts. Thus, on the Threads social network, a user with the nickname kseerl published a photo from the capital's "Patriotika" residential complex, where residents organized a picnic in the middle of a playground. 

        "Left bank, neighbors organized a picnic with barbecue, because there is no light and nothing much to do," the post says. 

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        War in UkraineKyivPublications
        Electricity outage schedules
        Energy
        Heating
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Brovary Raion
        Bryansk Oblast
        "Kalibr" (missile family)
        Yulia Svyrydenko
        Kyiv City State Administration
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukrainian Air Force
        S-400 missile system
        9K720 Iskander
        Vitali Klitschko
        Black Sea
        Ukraine
        Kyiv