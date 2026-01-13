Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages

On Friday, January 9, Russia launched another large-scale combined attack on Ukraine, particularly on Kyiv and the region, leaving residents still feeling the consequences. The capital is experiencing power, water, and heat supply interruptions, emergency blackouts are in effect, and restoration work continues under difficult conditions, writes UNN.

On Friday, January 9, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, including Kyiv. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities using attack UAVs, sea- and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the enemy used 278 aerial assets, including 36 missiles:

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region – Russia);

22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

1 medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar training ground, Astrakhan region - Russia).

At the same time, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Kyiv was experiencing power and water supply interruptions in certain areas due to damage to substations, lines, and generation facilities.

According to her, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the attack the "most painful" for Kyiv's critical infrastructure and urged Kyiv residents, if possible, to temporarily leave the city.

Also, MP Bohdan Kytsak stated that in the event of widespread network outages, entire residential areas could "explode," which would necessitate the evacuation of residents.

"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible

By the way, MP Zhan Beleniuk heeded Klitschko's call and the next day posted a photo from Bukovel with the caption: "The mayor said to leave Kyiv. Who are we to disobey?".

Russian strikes have caused significant damage to Ukraine's energy system. In particular, emergency power outages are still in effect in the Boryspil and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region.

Bad weather also poses problems for energy workers, preventing specialists from quickly restoring power supply.

Also on January 9, in the capital, due to damage to critical infrastructure, water began to be drained from in-house systems. The Kyiv City State Administration then called this a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, which did not mean a prolonged absence of heat.

It should be noted that photos began to appear online showing residents of capital buildings complaining about burst pipes due to untimely draining of water from the system.

In Kyiv, water was drained from buildings after the Russian attack, but this is a standard measure and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat - KMDA

Due to the prolonged absence of electricity in Kyiv, large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo," "Aurora," and "ATB," were reported to be closing. Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load.

The "Aurora," NOVUS, and "Fozzy Group" chains confirmed temporary difficulties, while "ATB-Market" denies information about mass closures.

Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?

In addition, due to prolonged power outages, people's deputies are forced to work in cold parliamentary premises.

The heating situation across the country is currently difficult. Many people have been without heat for several days, and this is a much more serious problem than conditions in administrative buildings. In the Verkhovna Rada today during the session it was cool, and the temperature is equally low in committee buildings - said People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytrieva in a comment to UNN.

Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions

As of today, the energy situation remains difficult, and forecasts are currently unavailable due to ongoing emergency restoration work. A return to hourly outages will occur after their completion.

The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk

At the same time, 42 mobile assistance points of the State Emergency Service are currently operating on the left bank of Kyiv, and across the country, the network of assistance points numbers about 7,000 facilities. More than 730 of them belong to SES units and are located at fire and rescue stations.

On the left bank of Kyiv, rescuers have deployed over 40 mobile aid points

We should add that due to power outages, problems with water supply are observed. In particular, in Irpin, Kyiv region, it was planned to supply water according to schedules. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko intervened in the situation, instructing to restore normal water supply in Irpin without schedules as soon as possible. According to her, "there are resources for restoration, and appropriate equipment for backup energy supply has also been sent to Irpin."

The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules

Subsequently, temporary water supply schedules were canceled in the city.

At the same time, Ukrainians have long proven that they are not afraid of either Putin or prolonged blackouts. Thus, on the Threads social network, a user with the nickname kseerl published a photo from the capital's "Patriotika" residential complex, where residents organized a picnic in the middle of a playground.

"Left bank, neighbors organized a picnic with barbecue, because there is no light and nothing much to do," the post says.