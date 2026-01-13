The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk

The situation in the energy system remains difficult, and there are no forecasts at the moment due to ongoing emergency recovery work. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk, according to UNN.

Details

The situation is quite difficult, and we see that we cannot make any predictions right now. - says the official.

The ministry added that a return to predictable hourly outages - albeit with strict schedules - will occur immediately after the completion of the necessary emergency recovery work, which does not stop for a minute.

Recall

On January 13, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging equipment and cutting off power to consumers. Two female workers were injured, one of them in serious condition.