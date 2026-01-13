The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 3014 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 5924 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13771 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 15402 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20043 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30555 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47521 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35590 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33832 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59108 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 11430 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 10604 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 4250 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18037 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 19453 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13771 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 19643 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59108 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 53700 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 59408 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44322 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 38830 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 43999 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 45772 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 101867 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk stated that the situation in the energy system is difficult, and forecasts are unavailable due to emergency restoration work. A return to hourly blackouts will occur after their completion.

The energy supply situation is currently difficult - Kolesnyk

The situation in the energy system remains difficult, and there are no forecasts at the moment due to ongoing emergency recovery work. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk, according to UNN.

Details

The situation is quite difficult, and we see that we cannot make any predictions right now.

- says the official.

The ministry added that a return to predictable hourly outages - albeit with strict schedules - will occur immediately after the completion of the necessary emergency recovery work, which does not stop for a minute.

Recall

On January 13, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging equipment and cutting off power to consumers. Two female workers were injured, one of them in serious condition.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine