Exclusive
02:15 PM • 24 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 208 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 7704 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 12754 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 17533 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 29467 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 46613 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35346 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33686 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56720 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
12:46 PM • 7704 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 14709 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 56720 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 51366 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 57205 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

People's deputies are forced to work in cold premises of the Rada. Deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee Oksana Dmytrieva confirmed the low temperature during meetings.

Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions

Information is circulating online that due to the lack of heating, people's deputies are forced to hold committee meetings in jackets and coats. People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytrieva, told UNN whether the temperature in the Rada building is indeed low.

Details

The heating situation across the country is currently difficult. Many people have been without heat for several days, and this is a much more serious problem than the conditions in administrative buildings. It was cold in the Verkhovna Rada today during the meeting, and the temperature is also low in the committee buildings.

- says Dmytrieva.

She also emphasized that deputies work in the same conditions as other citizens.

But we all work in the same conditions as the country. The main thing now is to focus on supporting people and stabilizing the heating situation where it is most critical.

- emphasized the official.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the restoration of generation and increased electricity imports. Enemy attacks and weather conditions create an additional burden on the system.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
