Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions

Information is circulating online that due to the lack of heating, people's deputies are forced to hold committee meetings in jackets and coats. People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Oksana Dmytrieva, told UNN whether the temperature in the Rada building is indeed low.

Details

The heating situation across the country is currently difficult. Many people have been without heat for several days, and this is a much more serious problem than the conditions in administrative buildings. It was cold in the Verkhovna Rada today during the meeting, and the temperature is also low in the committee buildings. - says Dmytrieva.

She also emphasized that deputies work in the same conditions as other citizens.

But we all work in the same conditions as the country. The main thing now is to focus on supporting people and stabilizing the heating situation where it is most critical. - emphasized the official.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the restoration of generation and increased electricity imports. Enemy attacks and weather conditions create an additional burden on the system.