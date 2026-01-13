The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6534 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 11385 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 18016 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 18014 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 22694 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31628 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48521 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36047 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34095 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60892 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged
January 13, 06:52 AM
Russia's "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine: US at UN accuses Russia of "dangerous and inexplicable escalation" of the war
January 13, 07:06 AM
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt
January 13, 08:16 AM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
January 13, 10:02 AM
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announced
02:28 PM
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 18021 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 23465 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60894 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 55554 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60953 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to restore normal water supply in Irpin as quickly as possible without schedules. Resources and equipment for backup power supply have already been sent.

The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to restore normal water supply in Irpin as quickly as possible without schedules. According to her, "there are resources for restoration, and the relevant equipment for backup power supply has also been sent to Irpin," UNN reports.

I just spoke with the head of the Kyiv OVA Kalashnyk about the situation with water supply in Irpin – normal water supply must be restored as quickly as possible without schedules. There are resources for restoration, and the relevant equipment for backup power supply has also been sent to Irpin.

- stated the Prime Minister.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the heads of the regional military administrations, to urgently submit to the Cabinet of Ministers additional needs of all critical infrastructure facilities for providing life support facilities with backup power sources on the ground.

The government provides full support to communities and is ready to provide additional resources.

- she summarized.

Recall

In Irpin, Kyiv region, water supply is temporarily switched to a schedule due to power outages.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity