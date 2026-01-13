The resource is: the Prime Minister ordered to restore water supply in Irpin without schedules

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to restore normal water supply in Irpin as quickly as possible without schedules. According to her, "there are resources for restoration, and the relevant equipment for backup power supply has also been sent to Irpin," UNN reports.

I just spoke with the head of the Kyiv OVA Kalashnyk about the situation with water supply in Irpin – normal water supply must be restored as quickly as possible without schedules. There are resources for restoration, and the relevant equipment for backup power supply has also been sent to Irpin. - stated the Prime Minister.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, together with the heads of the regional military administrations, to urgently submit to the Cabinet of Ministers additional needs of all critical infrastructure facilities for providing life support facilities with backup power sources on the ground.

The government provides full support to communities and is ready to provide additional resources. - she summarized.

Recall

In Irpin, Kyiv region, water supply is temporarily switched to a schedule due to power outages.