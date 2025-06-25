Zelenskyy told Trump how Russia handed over the corpses of its own dead to Ukraine

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 12349 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 32572 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 40794 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 44277 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 46766 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 47938 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 53140 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 62764 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76722 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105235 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+22°
2m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 86971 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 105833 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 132810 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - mediaJune 25, 12:25 PM • 71446 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 52596 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals05:45 PM • 13590 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operations05:24 PM • 17652 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 27837 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 53300 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 133509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
United Kingdom
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death05:48 PM • 6996 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 15317 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 18334 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 56833 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 63158 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Times
Mi-24
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Zelenskyy told Trump how Russia handed over the corpses of its own dead to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Donald Trump about the exchange of prisoners and the dead, during which Russia handed over the bodies of its soldiers to Ukraine. Currently, examinations are being conducted to identify the dead and search for their relatives.

Zelenskyy told Trump how Russia handed over the corpses of its own dead to Ukraine

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said how Russia handed over to Ukraine the bodies of its own soldiers who died during one of the exchanges.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Good meeting with the US President in The Hague. (...) I also told the President about the meetings of the technical team in Istanbul and the exchange of prisoners and the dead. Russia handed over to us the bodies of its own dead. Now Kyiv is conducting examinations to find their relatives.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place, which lasted about 50 minutes.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it "meaningful" and stating that "all really significant issues were covered", including a ceasefire, peace and the protection of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, and the exchange of prisoners and the dead.

Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Anti-aircraft warfare
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9