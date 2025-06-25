Zelenskyy told Trump how Russia handed over the corpses of its own dead to Ukraine

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said how Russia handed over to Ukraine the bodies of its own soldiers who died during one of the exchanges.

Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Good meeting with the US President in The Hague. (...) I also told the President about the meetings of the technical team in Istanbul and the exchange of prisoners and the dead. Russia handed over to us the bodies of its own dead. Now Kyiv is conducting examinations to find their relatives. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place, which lasted about 50 minutes.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it "meaningful" and stating that "all really significant issues were covered", including a ceasefire, peace and the protection of Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, and the exchange of prisoners and the dead.

Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.